Very offering big savings on OLEDs, QLEDs and 4K TVs this week

Very's 'Big Sale' may be ending soon, but the retailer is offering some excellent 4K TV deals this week, with some OLED and QLED prices plummeting down to record lows. There's plenty to browse in the mid-range, however, with premium Samsung and LG displays starting at just £449.

That price sits on a 43-inch Samsung AU7100, a 2021 model packed with the latest colour and brightness specs and audio features. At £50 off you're saving a considerable amount on the £499 RRP, and considering other retailers are struggling to maintain their stock levels right now, Very has a strong proposition here.

Spend just £100 more, though, and you can bag yourself a 2021 Samsung QLED display for its lowest price yet. An £80 discount leaves us with a £549 sales price that we have seen before but is, nevertheless, the cheapest we've ever seen this set go.

For those really looking to spend big, though, we'd recommend taking a look at this LG OLED A16. The £1,049 sales price available at Very is technically saving you £450 over the £1,499 RRP. While this luxury display has been closer to £1,099 in the year's 4K TV deals to date, that additional £50 discount has only been spotted once before so you're getting a rare record low price here as well.

Samsung 43-inch AU7100 4K TV: £499 £449 at Very

Save £50 - This 2021 4K TV has been cheaper at other retailers before, but stock is running particularly low on this model right now. While Laptops Direct is competing with a £419 sales price, you'll be waiting three weeks for delivery which means those looking for a speedy 4K TV deal will be best served by Very's £449 price this week.

Samsung 50-inch Q60T QLED TV: £629 £549 at Very

Save £80 - You're picking up a gorgeous QLED display for a fantastic price in Very's latest TV deals. At £80 off we're back down to a record low price on the 50-inch model, boasting a 2021 spec sheet that includes over a billion colours, quantum HDR, and a high speed gaming mode as well.

LG 55-inch NANO756PA 4K TV: £799 £629 at Very

Save £170 - We've only ever seen this 55-inch LG Nano Cell display dropping to £649 in previous sales, which means that full £170 discount has yielded a record low price at Very this week. With LG's Nano Cell picture quality, a quad core 4K processor and a range of picture modes designed for sport, gaming, and movies you're getting excellent value for money here.

LG 55-inch A16LA OLED TV: £1,499 £1,049 at Very

Save £450 - LG's A16 OLED has only ever briefly dropped to £1,049 once, which means you're scooping up a record low price on the powerful, and premium, display. While that £1,499 RRP hasn't been seen for a while now, you'll mostly find this TV at £1,099 these days, other retailers are still charging an extra £50 this week.

Sony Bravia 75-inch XH80 4K TV: £1,899 £1,099 at Very

Save £800 - Very is offering a massive £800 discount on this equally large 75-inch Sony Bravia in its latest 4K TV deals this week. That's £100 cheaper than prices at other retailers, who are sticking to the £1,199 final cost that we've come to expect from this display. With the 4K X-Reality Pro engine, Dolby Audio paired with Sony's own X-Balanced Speaker, and a 400Hz refresh rate you're certainly getting some great specs for your cash as well.

You'll find plenty more OLED TV deals available right now, but if you're looking for something to watch on your new display check out the latest Fire TV stick sales and Roku prices.