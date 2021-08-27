Very Bank Holiday sales drop iPad deals to record low prices

Very has launched a new wave of Bank Holiday sales today, with particular focus on Apple's iPad Air 4. Prices are matching the best iPad deals we've seen so far on the mid-range tablet, with an £80 saving dropping costs all the way down to £499.99.

That's a record low price we've only ever seen a couple of times before, and the cheapest this 64GB device has ever been. We're far more used to seeing a £529 sales price on this particular model at best, with iPad deals generally sticking closer to £549. That means the £80 saving advertised at Very isn't quite realistic. You're saving £80 over the original launch RRP, but you're really saving £50.

If you're concerned about picking up too little storage, it's worth noting that the 256GB model is also available for a fantastic discount right now. You can grab the larger model for £649 this weekend, another £80 discount from the original £729 RRP. Since March, this device has been available for around £690, but has dropped down to £649 a little more frequently than the cheaper model.

Today's best Apple deals at Very

iPad Air 4 (64GB): £579 £499 at Very

Save £80 – The latest iPad Air is now matching an all-time low price in the Very sale. Prior to this discount, the cheapest it had been was £529 at Amazon, so another £30 reduction makes it one of the best iPad deals for some time.

iPad Air 4 (256GB): £729 £649 at Very

Save £80 - The larger 256GB iPad Air 4 is also £80 off at Very right now. We have seen this £649 sales price a little more frequently than the £499 offer on the model above, but it's an excellent discount nonetheless. Plus, retailers have only had this model cheaper very briefly, during extremely limited time sales.

More iPad deals

If the iPad Air deals above are still looking a little pricey, you'll find lower prices on the 2020 iPad 8th generation. Or, for something with a little more power, we'd recommend checking out the 2021 iPad Pro. You'll find all the lowest prices on Apple's current lineup just below.

If you want to check out the competition, take a look at the latest Samsung Galaxy tablet sales. Or, you'll find a range of cheap Android tablet deals for under £150 as well. If you're already using Alexa in your smart home, you might prefer an Amazon Fire HD tablet deal.