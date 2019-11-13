Try Amazon Kindle Unlimited free for three months in early Black Friday deal

If you've never taken the plunge with an Amazon Kindle Unlimited deal before, this freebie might be for you. Amazon is offering UK customers three months of their premier digital reading service for absolutely nothing, perfect for testing out the service before Black Friday kicks in.

The service offers (you guessed it) unlimited access to Amazon's 1 million titles within the Kindle library as well as the Audible narration that comes with them. You can also subscribe to a number of popular magazines - though that cost isn't included in the membership price or this free trial. Nevertheless, Amazon's range of Kindle titles has been branded the Netflix for books for a reason, and the 1 million page-turners on offer here include bestselling new releases as well as timeless classics.

This is an excellent opportunity to not only test out the Kindle Unlimited service but to also gain access to a number of Audible-enabled titles for absolutely nothing. Free Amazon Kindle Unlimited is certainly an amazing deal, so be sure to claim yours before this offer runs out on the 8th of December.

Kindle Unlimited works on any device running the Kindle app, but if you want the full experience you might want to check out these cheap Amazon Kindle sales for the best prices on your new e-reader. You can also check out the best cheap iPad deals around if you're looking for something with some power. We'll also be keeping you informed of all the Amazon Black Friday deals, so be sure to stick around for the big weekend.