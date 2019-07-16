Today's Dell Black Friday in July Mega Deals beats Amazon Prime Day with £500 off XPS 13

Dell's alternative to Amazon Prime Day 2019, the Black Friday in July event has more "Mega Deals" in store for us today, July 16, with some really impressive savings to be had on a variety of Dell laptops.

Yesterday's best deal – a £500 saving on the new Dell XPS 13 (our pick for the best laptop) – is also included. The deal was so good, it sold out yesterday, so we don't expect it to last long today either.

Every day this week will bring new deals – and we'll post the best ones so you can quickly and easily snap up the bargains before they sell out.

With each deal only lasting a day, you'll want to act fast – especially considering the prices on offer.

Here's our pick of the best Dell Black Friday in July Mega Deals for July 16:

Dell XPS 13 (2019) £1,929 £1,449.99 at Dell

This incredible deal that knocks £500 off the latest Dell XPS 13 is back. It comes with 16GB of RAM, a 13-inch 4K display and speedy 1TB SSD. This deal sold out fast yesterday, and could do so again today, so be quick if you want to snap it up.View Deal

Dell Inspiron 15 5000 (2019) £798.98 £649 at Dell

Get this slimline laptop from Dell for £150 off during the Mega Deals event. It comes with an 8th generation Core i7 processor, Nvidia MX130 graphics card and 8GB of RAM, making this a great little performer for day-to-day tasks, and even a bit of light gaming.View Deal

Dell Inspiron Chromebook 11 3000 £238.99 £149 at Dell

This mega deal cuts the price of Dell's compact Chromebook by £90. Comes with 4GB RAM, 16GB storage and 11.6-inch HD display. While these specs might seem slight, for Chromebooks they do the job well — and this features Dell's renowned build quality.View Deal

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 £448.99 £349 at Dell

Save £100 of this budget laptop from Dell. With a 7th generation Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM and Intel HD Graphics 620, this is a decent performer for day-to-day tasks. A 1TB hard drive offers plenty of storage, and the new low price makes this a great buy for students or people looking for a secondary laptop.View Deal

These deals end 11:59 tonight, July 16. While Dell will be lining up more deals for July 17 (and the rest of the week), if you see a deal you like, it's worth snapping up quickly.