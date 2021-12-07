Today's best Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra deal now comes with £150 cashback

It's pretty simple... the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is currently the greatest mobile phone that money can buy. And thankfully, right now, the cash you'll spend is significantly reduced.

That's thanks to a new promotion from Samsung that lets you combine the best S21 Ultra deal in the UK with a massive £150 cashback.

The tariff in question comes from Mobile Phones Direct. For an upfront spend of £50, you then pay £48 per month. In return, you get the stunning Samsung handset, unlimited calls and texts, and 100GB of data to stream, download, and surf with every month on the Three network.

But then it gets even better, as you automatically get the right to claim back that £150 cash. Plus, if you exchange back your old handset, Samsung is throwing in an enhanced trade-in up to the tune of another £150.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S21 5G: at Mobile Phones Direct | Three | £49.99 upfront | 100GB data | unlimited mins & texts | 24 months | £48/pm

This Three tariff already led the way when it comes to Samsung Galaxy S21 deals, but the £150 cashback and enhanced trade-in only makes it better still. With next day delivery available for free, just make sure that you snap this up before Christmas Eve - that's the expiry date of the cashback offer.

How to claim your cashback

Once you've purchased the above offer - or, indeed, any other Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra deal - you then have to head over to the special page on the Samsung website here within 60 days of purchase.

Then it's just a case of following the prompts onsite, starting with the big, fat CLAIM NOW button. You'll need to upload a proof of purchase and a photo showing the product's serial number. So there are a couple of hoops to jump through, but well worth it for that £150 cash bonus!

Why buy the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra?

It's very straightforward - TechRadar rates the Galaxy S21 Ultra as the outright best smartphone in the world at the time of writing.

With a gorgeous, curved 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, the Samsung S21 Ultra takes the S20 Series' 120Hz refresh rate and adds the upgrade of benefitting from Quad HD+ resolutions in perfect tandem. The screen is both beautifully detailed and gloriously smooth, then, making even the simple task of scrolling and opening apps pleasantly responsive and fluid.

On the back, the specs are equally as exciting with the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra playing host to a four camera array. This includes the 108MP sensor, two telephoto cameras and the headline-leading 100x zoom, as well as a 40MP front camera for those all-important selfies.

To top it off, the S21 Ultra is the first of any S Series to get S pen compatibility. Note, though, you'll have to buy this extra bit of tech separately

Of course, that's a lot of specs to be weighed down by. Partnering a beefy 5000mAh battery cell and the supreme Exynos 2100 processor, though, the S21 Ultra takes it all in its stride.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra review

