Today's best Black Friday gaming laptop deal is an Alienware m15 R4 with RTX 3080 for £750 off

Dell has what could be the best gaming laptop Black Friday deal we're going to see this year, even though Black Friday itself isn't until tomorrow.

The deal in question is the brilliant Alienware m15 R4 gaming laptop which has a huge £750 discount. What makes this a fantastic Black Friday gaming laptop deal isn't just the huge price cut, but the fact that the specs are awesome as well.

It comes with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 laptop GPU - one of the most powerful, and in-demand, graphics cards out there. Coupled with 32GB RAM and 10th generation Intel Core i9 processor, this is a seriously powerful gaming laptop, but as it's a "Limited Quantity Deal", it means that once this deal is gone, it's gone for good.

Today's best Dell Limited Quality deals

Alienware m15 R4, Core i9, RTX 3080, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD: £3,349 Alienware m15 R4, Core i9, RTX 3080, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD: £3,349 £2,599 at Dell

Save £750 - Dell has given this brilliant gaming laptop with Nvidia RTX 3080 a massive price cut for today only. This deal is selling out fast so you want to be quick. The powerful GPU will play any PC game with ease on the 1080p 300Hz screen.

Alienware m15 R6, Core i7, RTX 3080, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD: £2,449 Alienware m15 R6, Core i7, RTX 3080, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD: £2,449 £1,999 at Dell

Save £450 - This is another brilliant gaming laptop deal for a device with an RTX 3080 GPU. Now just £1,999, this is one of the most affordable ways to get a 3080-equipped laptop during Black Friday.

Dell has a range of other great XPS deals and gaming laptop deals that you should really check out. These deals are only live for today, and the rate they are selling out means we wouldn't be surprised if many of them go out of stock in a few hours.

The Alienware m15 R4 is a particularly great deal, as with the £750 saving, it's one of the better ways to get an RTX 3080-equipped laptop. Nvidia's latest GPUs have been hard to come by, so massive savings like this will enable you to play the latest games in stunning quality with features like ray tracing and DLSS enabled.

