Three is throwing in amazing free gifts with its cheap 4G and 5G home broadband deals

Three has been leading the way for a while now when it comes to 5G and 4G home broadband deals. Look around at the likes of EE and Vodafone, and they just can't get anywhere near the pricing that Three can.

And yet, the numerical network has gone and launched a new offer that solidifies its place at the top of the podium even further, which is available on its website now.

Depending on what plan you opt for - either 4G or 5G home broadband - you stand to get either a free Samsung Chromebook or LG TV thrown in with your new internet plan absolutely free.

Not only that, but most of its available tariffs also benefit from having half-price bills for the first six months of the contract, too, delivering additional savings of up to £90.

We have details of all four offers below, including the freebie you'll get and the bills you'll be paying. Pick the one that appeals most to you, head through to the website to check availability, and you could be up and running as early as tomorrow...

Three's fantastic 5G home broadband deals:

Three 5G Hub + FREE Chromebook | 24 months | Avg speed 100Mb | FREE upfront | Unlimited data | £30 a month Three 5G Hub + FREE Chromebook | 24 months | Avg speed 100Mb | FREE upfront | Unlimited data | £30 a month

This 5G home broadband deal includes Three's most generous free gift - a Samsung Chromebook 4 with a claimed RRP of almost £400. If 5G is available where you live, you're promised a rapid 100Mb speed on average, which should be more than enough for households with lots of people streaming, gaming, and surfing the web.

Three 5G Hub + FREE TV | 24 months | Avg speed 100Mb | FREE upfront | Unlimited data | £15/pm for first 6 months, then £30 Three 5G Hub + FREE TV | 24 months | Avg speed 100Mb | FREE upfront | Unlimited data | £15/pm for first 6 months, then £30

The freebie here may be worth less, but if you like the idea of saving £90 and you have a spot in your house screaming out for a new 32-inch LED TV, then this is the better option. Like the deal above (and below, for that matter) this Three home broadband deal comes with completely unlimited data use, too.

Three's bargain 4G home broadband deals:

Three 4G Hub + FREE TV | 24 months | FREE upfront | Unlimited data | £11.50/pm for first 6 months, then £23 Three 4G Hub + FREE TV | 24 months | FREE upfront | Unlimited data | £11.50/pm for first 6 months, then £23

The cheapest of Three's home broadband deals in this sale, you can get a 4G Hub with unlimited data for just £23 a month - and even those are slashed by half for the first six months. That's the cheapest price out there for a 4G Hub, which makes the unlimited cap and free gift especially impressive.

Three 4G Plus Hub + FREE TV | 24 months | FREE upfront | Unlimited data | £13/pm for first 6 months, then £26 Three 4G Plus Hub + FREE TV | 24 months | FREE upfront | Unlimited data | £13/pm for first 6 months, then £26

For a few quid more a month, you can upgrade to 4G Plus. Three calls this "our best 4G Home Broadband Hub", and so will be the choice to go for if you want the best possible internet connection but don't yet have 5G where you live.

How does 4G and 5G home broadband work?

These home broadband plans work by putting a SIM card into a router, allowing you to connect through SIM data. In this way, it is a lot like tethering onto a phone plan like you can with most phones these days.

These routers can be connected to a number of devices while still providing strong speeds - plenty for streaming, gaming, using social media, and working from home.

Plus, unlike 'normal' fibre broadband plans, you can get connected in next-to-no time and without the help of an engineer coming to your home/

What other broadband plans are available?

Obviously, mobile broadband isn't the only option out there for people needing home internet. You can always go for the more traditional broadband plans with cables and phone lines. Or another portable option is mobile broadband, or if you live in the right areas, 5G home broadband.

However, going for traditional broadband deals right now will require you to have a phone line already.

