This Xbox Wireless Controller deal comes with 6 months of Xbox Game Pass for free

If you've been searching for a great Xbox Wireless controller deal, this bundle from the BT Shop might be the best one yet. (Not in the UK, scroll down for the latest deals in your area.)

You can get the Carbon Black or Robot White Xbox Wireless Controller – that's the new one with the share button, redesigned D-pad and more ergonomic design – with six months of Xbox Game Pass for only £54.99. That's a saving of £49.99, and means you're getting six months of Xbox Game Pass for free.

It's worth noting that the new Xbox Wireless Controller also works on Xbox One, Xbox One S and Xbox One X, and can also be used on PC and mobile devices via Bluetooth.

Xbox Wireless Controller deal

Xbox Wireless Controller + 6 months of Xbox Game Pass: £104.98 £54.99 at BT Shop

You can get six months of Xbox Game Pass for free when you buy the new Xbox Wireless Controller in either Carbon Black or Robot White from the BT Shop. Simply scroll down to the 'Bundle' option, and select the deal, saving you £49.99.View Deal

Microsoft's Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S continue to remain hard to find, but accessories are thankfully more readily available. We haven't seen as tempting a deal as this before, as getting six months of Xbox Game Pass for free makes this bundle a no brainer for those looking to pick up an extra controller, or simply want to own Microsoft's latest gamepad.

