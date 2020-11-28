This CyberpowerPC Gamer Xtreme VR gaming PC is just $679 during Black Friday

This CyberpowerPC Gamer Xtreme VR Gaming PC for $679.99 at Amazon is turning out to be one of the sleeper hits on our list of Amazon Black Friday deals, and it's not hard to see why.

For less than $700, you get a 10th-generation Intel Core i5-10400F with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super 6GB graphics card, 8GB DDR4, and a 500GB NVMe SSD to help keep your games running super fast.

It doesn't have a ray-tracing GPU, unfortunately, but those are hard to come by at prices this low. The good thing about gaming PCs like this is that they're fantastic starter systems that you can upgrade with better hardware from the various Black Friday PC component deals going right now.

(Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region).

CyberpowerPC Gamer Xtreme VR Gaming PC: $799 $679.99 at Amazon

This Cyberpower Gamer Xtreme VR Gaming PC comes loaded with an Intel i5-10400F, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super 6GB VRAM, 8GB DDR4 RAM, and a 500GB PCIe NVMe SSD all at the incredibly low price of just $679.99 over at Amazon for Black Friday. View Deal

Well show you how to build a PC

Check out all the Black Friday deals we've seen so far

More CyberpowerPC Gamer Xtreme VR Gaming PC deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the CyberpowerPC Gamer Xtreme VR Gaming PC from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.