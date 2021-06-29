This cheap Samsung QLED TV gets even cheaper in excellent TV deal

The Samsung QE65Q65T QLED TV is one of the best TVs out there for mid-range buyers, and now you can grab one for a fantastic price.

The 65-inch 4K TV is now available at John Lewis for £799.00, down from £899.00 (which itself was a reduction on its initial retail price of £1,299). Even better, you can grab a further £60 off when buying the TV with the Samsung HW-S40T soundbar, too. Use code 83700211 at checkout when both items are in your basket to qualify for the additional saving (slicing £160 off the TV's original price).

The Samsung QE65Q65T was the company’s most affordable 4K QLED TV of 2020, but boasts several features that help it rank among the more expensive displays in the brand’s lineup. For our money, it's definitely one of the best TVs under £1000 .

For starters, the QE65 caters for every HDR standard except Dolby Vision – that’s HDR10, HLG and HDR10+ – so you’re getting exceptional colour detail for every angle. Dual LED tech is used here, too, to create more even and accurate light and further enhance those QLED colours.

What’s more, the QE65 will upscale your content to an optimised 4K picture and includes a dedicated Game Enhancer, making it a great gaming TV that won’t break the bank. Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa are both available on this display, which uses the same Tizen-derived smart TV interface you’ll find on every Samsung QLED.

As mentioned, it lacks Dolby Vision support and the overall sound quality of the brand's more expensive offerings, but that’s all the more recent to purchase the HW-S40T soundbar alongside it.

