This 2020 Philips Ambilight TV is at its lowest price yet on Amazon

It's a great time to consider buying a new Philips Ambilight TV, with the TV brand's range of ambient 4K TVs getting a series of smart discounts on Amazon.

New for 2020, the 58PUS7805 is a 58-inch set with 4K resolution, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision dynamic HDR format support, and Dolby Atmos compatible audio. While its original RRP was £550, you can now nab it for £519 for immediate delivery, or just £499 if you don't mind waiting until October for your new set to arrive.

For a slightly bigger saving, you can also check out the Philips 50PUS7304, a 50-inch model with a silver rim and central TV stand. Now just £429, down from an original £1,000, it's a smart saving on a 2019 set (though it did dip as low as £399 earlier in the year). Given its other 43-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch models are sold out (just about), this is likely your last chance to nab it at any size iteration.

While we're expecting big savings on TVs old and new over the Amazon Prime Day sales, as well as Black Friday and Cyber Monday after that, anyone wanting to tie up their TV purchase now – and miss the chaos of flash sales throughout October and November – may want to consider one of these affordable sets.

Today's best Philips 4K TV deals

Philips 58-inch 4K TV with Ambilight | £550 £519 at Amazon

Philips' range of Ambilight TVs expands with the 7805, with broad HDR support, Dolby Atmos, built-in Alexa, and an affordable price tag. It's another £20 cheaper if you're happy waiting a few weeks for delivery

Philips offers great value in the low-to-mid price band, especially because of its proprietary Ambilight technology, which emits colors out of the back and sides of the television, causing an immersive light show to make those movie nights in truly special.

A gimmick? Sure. But it still marks out Philips TVs from the competition, and is available on some pretty cheap TVs, as those shown off here.

For a real home cinema experience, though, you'll want something a bit higher-spec. The Philips OLED 754 packs in a P5 processor and OLED panel, recreating incredible images at a pretty reasonable price – all while not costing more than around £1,000. Or, for something truly premium, you might want to consider the OLED+984, a 65-inch 4K TV that throws in a Bowers & Wilkins soundbar – albeit for a £3,999 cost.

