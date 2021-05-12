These two iPhone 12 Pro deals are some of the cheapest yet on the EE network

iPhone 12 Pro deals aren't exactly affordable, standing out as one of the most expensive handsets Apple has ever made. With that in mind, tracking down a low cost is crucial.

Luckily, if you've had your eye on the handset on EE - one of the UK's pricier networks - two recent deals help bring the price right down. Both come from the retailer Fonehouse and are some of the lowest prices we've seen yet on the network.

The better value offer of the two will cost you £69 upfront and £53 a month while providing you with 100GB of data. Not only is that much cheaper than other iPhone 12 Pro contracts on EE, but it is also an expansive amount of data - perfect for big streamers and gamers.

The second deal is very different, mainly due to the large upfront cost requirement. You'll have to spend £235 to start off your contract but from then on, you're left with monthly bills of just £41. This contract comes with the same 100GB of data cap as above.

These brilliant EE iPhone 12 Pro deals in full:

iPhone 12 Pro : at Fonehouse | EE | £69 upfront | 100GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £53pm

While still pretty expensive, this is easily one of the cheapest iPhone 12 Pro deals on EE right now. Pay £69 upfront and £53 a month. For that price, get 100GB of data on EE. The only way to get a lower cost is to pay more upfront, like the offer below.

What's the iPhone 12 Pro like?

The Apple iPhone 12 Pro represents a big jump forward for the company. Not only is there a new (all right, kind of 'original' looking) design with that Ceramic Shell bumper but inside it's all fresh too.

That's thanks to the powerful A14 Bionic processor, the first at five nanometers – which means it's power efficient as well as fast. This, combined with the triple 12MP camera, now offers LiDAR depth detection and Dolby Vision video recording quality.

The iPhone 12 Pro comes with 5G connectivity, more OLED screen in that 6.1-inch housing than previous generations, and the super powerful seven-element lens toting camera system that offers next-level low-light photography. In short, it all helps to justify that rather steep price tag for the first time in a few iPhone generations.

Read our full iPhone 12 Pro review