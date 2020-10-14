These Prime Day TV deals make buying an 8K TV actually feasible

If you've been sniffing around 8K TVs for a while now, but have found the prices too prohibitively expensive, there might be a discount running right now to help you change your tune.

The Prime Day 2020 deals happening this week include a number of discounts on new Samsung TVs with 8K resolution, while some other retailers are getting in on the action with price cuts on their own turf – and the end result is that it's very good time to buy into 8K television tech.

The Samsung Q800T – already a step-down model for those who can't afford the Q950TS flagship – has been discounted to just $2,297.99, down from $3,499, for a massive $1,200 saving. The 75-inch model has an even larger $1,700 saving (now just $3,299), while the 82-inch has a similar $1,500 saving (now just $4,499).

The Q900TS 8K QLED, too, is seeing massive discounts, with up to $3,000 off its largest sizes – you can see those deals, as well as the Q800T deals, just below.

We've also stuck in some deals on the Sony Z8H, which has been in the news this week for getting an HDMI 2.1 firmware update to get ready for the launch of the PS5 – and has got some neat price drops over in the UK.

8K TV deals (US)

Samsung 65-inch QLED Q800T: $3,499.99 $2,297.99 at Amazon

Experience real 8K resolution, which is 16 times more than standard HDTVs. With 8K AI upscaling, all your content will be converted into crisp 8K, and with Alexa-built in, you can control your TV with the sound of your voice. View Deal

Samsung 75-inch QLED Q800T: $4,999.99 $3,299.99 at Amazon

A capable 8K TV with excellent AI upscaling and an impressive OTS+ audio system – at a massive 75-inch size.View Deal

Samsung 82-inch QLED Q800T: $6,999.99 $4,499.99 at Amazon

A capable 8K TV with excellent AI upscaling and an impressive OTS+ audio system – at a massive 82-inch size.View Deal

Samsung 65-inch QLED Q900TS: $5,499.99 $3,997.99 at Amazon

An upgrade over the Q800T, this 8K QLED features a gorgeous infinity screen that makes the edges almost disappear. With direct full array 32x local dimming, enjoy deep blacks and luminous whites.View Deal

Samsung 75-inch QLED Q900TS: $7,499.99 $4,999.99 at Amazon

The Q900TS is the step-down model from the Q950TS, with largely the same specs except without the OneConnect box or a third USB port.View Deal

Samsung 85-inch QLED Q900TS: $9,999.99 $6,999.99 at Amazon

This 8K QLED is a staggering 85-inch size, and you'll get an equally staggering $3,000 saving in this Prime Day deal.View Deal

8K TV deals (UK)

Sony Z8H 75-inch 8K LCD TV: £5,999.99 £5,499.99 at Amazon

You can get £500 off this Sony 8K TV at Currys. You'll get an incredible LCD picture, with 2,500 nits peak brightness for really giving HDR colors a punch. An October firmware update has provided HDMI 2.1 support with VRR and ALLM too.View Deal

Sony Z8H 85-inch 8K LCD TV: £8,999.99 £7,999.99 at Amazon

You can get £1,000 off this massive 85-inch Sony 8K TV at Currys. You'll get an incredible LCD picture, with 2,500 nits peak brightness for really giving HDR colors a punch. An October firmware update has provided HDMI 2.1 support with VRR and ALLM too.View Deal

