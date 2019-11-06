These early Black Friday Dell XPS 13 deals slash £250 off the best laptop in the world

The Dell XPS 13 is, in our opinion, the best laptop in the world right now, so we always get excited when we see some brilliant deals for it – and Dell has jumped the gun on its Black Friday offers by knocking up to £250 off several configurations of the laptop.

In our review of the Dell XPS 13, we were particularly taken with the gorgeous design, fantastic performance and all-round brilliant build quality of the device. If you're after the very best laptop money can buy – this is it.

However, the Dell XPS 13 is pricey, so these price cuts help make it a little more affordable.

Make sure you check out our best Black Friday laptop deals page for more great offers.

Dell XPS 13 Core i7, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM, 4K display £1,668.99 £1,499 at Dell

This is essentially the same model as the one above, but with a stunning 4K display instead. While cramming that much resolution into a 13.3-inch screen might be a bit much for some people, it results in incredibly sharp image quality. This deal knocks £170 off.View Deal

Dell XPS 13 Core i7, 1TB SSD, 16GB RAM, 4K display £1,818.99 £1,599 at Dell

This deal gets you a Dell XPS 13 with an even bigger hard drive – a huge 1TB – while also offering a larger discount as well, knocking £220 off the asking price. 1TB of fast SSD storage is ideal for people with large photo and video collections.View Deal

We don't know how long these deals last, but if they take your fancy, it's worth jumping on them now before they sell out.

Also, our how to buy a laptop on Black Friday guide will help you get the very best deals for the best laptop for your needs on Black Friday, so make sure you check out our tips there if you want to bag a bargain.