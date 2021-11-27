These Bang & Olufsen bargains could be the best Cyber Monday headphone deals

Take a gander at these Bang & Olufsen Cyber Monday deals – whether you need a soundbar, new headphones or portable speakers we have you covered.

This Danish brand is associated with quality and luxury. Its high-end audio devices generally offer pristine audio and stunning hardware design – in a wonderful marriage of form and function.

Bang & Olufsen generally have pretty high price tags for that reason, but these early Cyber Monday deals have come to the rescue. We're seeing huge discounts on Bang & Olufsen audio devices – up to £400 off!

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal Gaming Headphones for Xbox: £449 Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal Gaming Headphones for Xbox: £449 £349 at Amazon

Save £100 - The Beoplay Portal is at its lowest price ever over at Amazon. These are an amazing pair of headphones that come with incredible audio quality due to its active noise cancellation and support for Dolby Atmos. These headphones are designed for Xbox, so be ready for an enhanced gaming experience on Xbox. This deal is available in three colors: Black Anthracite, Grey Mist and Navy.

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX: £449 Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX: £449 £349 at Amazon

Save £100 - This is a huge saving for great headphones. They come with active noise cancellation, a long-lasting battery that has up to 30 hours of playtime and 40mm speakers for a vivid and lively sound. This deal is available in three colors: Black Anthracite, Sand and Timber.

Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) Bluetooth Speaker: £200 Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) Bluetooth Speaker: £200 £159.99 at Amazon

Save £40.01 - Amazon has cut the price of this good portable speaker by 20% to its lowest price ever! With it's crisp sound quality, lightweight and waterproof design there is a lot to like with this speaker. The two speakers in the Beosound generate 280W of audio power and, for added functionality, it also has Amazon Alexa built-in. This deal is available to buy in Grey Mist, Green and Black Anthracite colors.

Bang & Olufsen Beolit 20 Portable Bluetooth Speaker: £450 Bang & Olufsen Beolit 20 Portable Bluetooth Speaker: £450 £359 at Amazon

Save £91 - The Beolit 20 is at its lowest price ever over at Amazon with 20% discount. This is a great-sounding speaker with lasting battery life and a beautiful design. It features a big battery that provides 8 hours of playtime for the speaker, QI wireless charging and 6 speakers for good sound quality. This deal is available in two colors: Black Anthracite and Grey Mist.

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8 (3rd gen) Wireless In-Ear Earphones (Black): £300 Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8 (3rd gen) Wireless In-Ear Earphones (Black): £300 £126.43 at Amazon

Save £173.57 - Amazon struck again with this epic Cyber Monday deal, get the Beoplay E8 at it's lowest price ever with a 58% discount. It comes with 35 hours of playtime, Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity, a transparency mode plus it's charged via a USB-C connector.

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay A9 (4th gen) Speaker (Black): £2,399 Bang & Olufsen Beoplay A9 (4th gen) Speaker (Black): £2,399 £1,999.99 at Amazon

Save £399.01 - This is a good 17% off on a great minimalistic speaker that'll blend in with your furniture. This is a powerful speaker powered by seven drivers, it features Active Room Compensation that'll ensure you get high-quality sound from wherever you place the speaker. There are also many ways to connect with it- use Apple AirPlay 2, Google Chromecast or Spotify Connect.

Bang & Olufsen Beosound 1 (2nd gen) Speaker (Natural Aluminium): £1,399 Bang & Olufsen Beosound 1 (2nd gen) Speaker (Natural Aluminium): £1,399 £1,099 at Amazon

Save £300 - Here's another B&O speaker at its lowest price ever over at Amazon. This speaker offers 360-degree sound powered by 2 drivers and it comes with great connectivity- Chromecast, Apple AirPlay 2 and Spotify Connect are all built-in.

Bang & Olufsen Beosound Stage Soundbar: £1,349 Bang & Olufsen Beosound Stage Soundbar: £1,349 £1,099 at Amazon

Save £250 - Get your hands on this Dolby Atmos soundbar in this great Cyber Monday deal. It features 11 drivers that deliver a 3 channel sound system and it comes with Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast.

