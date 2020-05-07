The Sony A8H OLED is a 4K HDR TV with smooth, blur-free action – and it's now on sale

Sony's flagship 4K TV for 2020, the A8H OLED, has now launched in the UK.

With Sony's top-of-the-range X1 Ultimate Picture Processor, a quality OLED panel, and a host of premium features and formats, the A8H is going to be a Sony TV to keep your eye on in 2020.

While it doesn't reach the 8K specification of Sony's Z8H OLED, it also won't reach quite the same seismic pricing – and you'll be able to get your hands on the A8H for £1,799 (for the 55-inch model) or £2,799 (for the 65-inch model).

The Sony A8H supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, with the company's trademark Acoustic Surface Audio tech, which emanates sound from the TV panel itself for location-accurate audio. The set is compatible with Amazon Echo and Google Home smart speakers for voice control, with support for Apple AirPlay 2 as well.

Smooth, smooth motion

The most notable upgrade for this year's A8H is the addition of Sony's X-Motion Clarity technology, for smoothing out fast-moving action – sprinting athletes, blockbuster car chases, and sweeping camera shots alike – and preventing screen judder. We're told the improved image control will ensure "less loss in brightness during high speed scenes" too.

It's the first time we've seen this tech from Sony on an OLED TV, and will be keeping a close eye on the A8H's frame rate when we put it through our tests in the coming weeks.