The gorgeous Garmin Vivomove Style is £70 off in the Argos Black Friday sale

The stunning rose gold Garmin Vivomove Style smartwatch is just £189.99 at Argos right now – a saving of £70 off the usual price.

The Argos Black Friday sales have started in earnest, and include some great deals on smartwatches and fitness trackers. like the Fitbit Charge 4 and Samsung Galaxy Watch. However, none of those look as good as the Vivomove Style, with its hybrid design that features both an analog dial and hidden digital display.

Garmin Vivomove Style: £259.99 £189.99 at Argos (save £70)

The Garmin Vivomove is a gorgeous hybrid smartwatch that's perfect for anyone who finds regular fitness trackers a little bit ugly. It has an analog face with a hidden digital display that reveals vital stats and smartphone notifications at the push of a button. It collects far more data than that though, and pushes a wealth of info on your activity and wellbeing to the Garmin Connect app on your phone. A stunning smartwatch, and a great deal with £70 off at Argos. This deal applies to the white and rose gold model.

At first glance, it looks like an ordinary analog watch, but a quick tap reveals your current steps, calendar, phone notifications, stress levels, heart rate and more. There's also sleep tracking, hydration monitoring, and menstrual tracking.

The Vivomove Style is great for workouts too, with preloaded profiles for running, swimming, yoga and more. Once you're done, your data will sync with the Garmin Connect app on your phone, so you can review your performance and check how your fitness is improving over time.

There are a few different versions of the Garmin Vivomove, at different prices, and although they're all very good looking watches, as its name suggests, the Vivomove Style is the most attractive of the bunch.

Its aluminium case has a satin finish (the standard Vivomove is shiny), and it's topped with curved Corning Gorilla Glass. This deal only applies to the white and rose gold version, but if we're honest, that's our favourite.

