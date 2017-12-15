The Galaxy S9 may be announced at MWC 2018 in February

Samsung has a long history of announcing its flagship phones at Mobile World Congress, and despite skipping it in 2017 it seems the company may be set to announce the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus at the 2018 event.

A new report from Korean website The Bell has suggested Samsung is set to have an event at the MWC 2018 show at the tail end of February next year.

Read more: Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus

The information comes from a leaked document, but we don't know the exact source so take this news with a pinch of salt.

It claims the phone will be announced on February 27, but that's South Korean time so it would mean the launch will be February 26 in Barcelona, Spain.

Back to MWC

Even though Samsung has history with the MWC event, this year's Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus were both announced at a separate event in March to give the company more time after the Galaxy Note 7 scandal.

It seems Samsung may want to announce a bit earlier this year though. Originally we had heard word that Samsung will tease the set of new phones at CES 2018 in January, but recent reports suggest that's unlikely and this new report backs that up, suggesting the company has now seen no reason to rush.

According to The Bell, Samsung wanted to announce the new phones earlier to compete with the iPhone X from Apple, but sales of the Galaxy S8 series have stayed stable so it can take its time and announce almost a whole year later.

Via Phone Arena