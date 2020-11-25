The Black Friday Lego deals at Smyths are blowing the competition out the water

While there are loads of Black Friday Lego deals floating around the internet, with more sure to pop up closer to the actual Black Friday day on November 27, a winner has already started to emerge in the form of Smyths. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Lego deals in your region)

The majority of the Black Friday deals we've been seeing constitute either 15% or 20% off - Lego sets rarely get discounts higher than that, with Black Friday bringing a wider range of discounts rather than bigger price cuts. That's even if sets see a real discount at all, with some kits having mere pounds knocked off. Since it's such a premium product, Lego rarely sees huge savings.

However Smyths' is bucking that trend, with bigger percentage reductions on the sets in its Black Friday Lego deals range. Some of the sets sold there have up to 30% off, which is a lot in the Lego discount world. And while lots of these discounts are actually matched by other retailers, some may prefer buying from smaller stores like Smyths over Amazon.

You can find the full list of Smyths Lego deals here, but we've actually chosen the best and we'll list them below. Just note, not all of the sets are available for online delivery - some require click-and-collect from a store near you.

Smyths Black Friday Lego deals

Lego Disney Princess Aurora's Forest Cottage: £34.99 £28.99 at Smyth's (save £6)

There's a decent saving on this Disney Princess-themed kit, inspired by Sleeping Beauty. The kit comes with Aurora and plenty of animals - as well as the villain Maleficent. This would be a great gift for anyone who likes Disney stories or princesses.

The Lego Movie 2 Pop-Up Party Bus: £79.99 £39.99 at Amazon (save £40)

You can save a hearty 50% on this Lego kit based on the second Lego Movie from Smyth's- since most Lego deals are around 20% off, this is a big saving. We should point out, though, that Amazon has been selling it for £4 cheaper here.

Lego Star Wars Death Star: £409.99 £349.99 at Smyth's (save £60)

This massive Death Star set from the original trilogy comes with over 4,000 pieces, loads of minifigures, droids, vehicles and more. It's a great set that Lego no longer officially sells, so this deal might sell out fast - act quick if you want it!View Deal

Lego Duplo Tower Crane: £114.99 £79.99 at Smyth's (save £35)

Duplo is designed for youngsters who aren't old enough yet for little Lego bricks. This set comes with loads of figures, structures and vehicles, making it perfect as a Christmas or late-year-birthday gift, with the price cut just making it more tempting.

Lego City Deep Space Rocket and Launch Control Set: £89.99 £69.99 at Smyth's (save £23)

Fans of Lego and space or astronauts will love this set, as it depicts a rocket launchpad with all its characters and features. This deal takes a fair amount off this asking price, so it's better priced as a great gift.

Lego Mindstorms Robot Inventor Robotics Kit: £329.99 £246.99 at Smyths (save £83)

This is a pricey Lego kit but it comes with a big discount. Lego Mindstorms is for the technically-minded, and with this kit you're tasked with designing a robot and programming it to do basic functions. It's a great gift for prospective coders or smart kids if your budget stretches to it.

Lego Hidden Side Supernatural Racing Car: £24.99 £17.99 at Smyths (save £7)

Lego Hidden Side kits have an AR element, so once they're build, you can use an app to play games with them. It's a fun way to get your kid to use a phone or tablet for something productive, and it gives sets an extra layer of fun.



Lego Ninjago Skull Sorcerer's Dragon: £74.99 £59.99 at Smyth's (save £15)

If you know someone who likes the popular Ninjago brand of Lego sets, this kit will be great for them. It contains a massive dragon as well as a few minifigures and pieces for equipment for them to use.

Lots of the sets discounted are part of Lego's new Hidden Sides range. We tested these out, and you can read about how these sets are designed for people who are always glued to their smartphones.

Not in the UK? Check out our full Black Friday Lego deals roundup or check below for some prices in your region.