The Beats Solo 3 Wireless Headphones hit their lowest price ever for Cyber Monday

Beats Solo 3 Headphone deals have been going on since the start of Black Friday a few days ago, and while it seemed like they couldn't go any lower in terms of price, it’s only today that they’ve finally hit the new low of $119 / £119.

According to price comparison site Camel Camel Camel, this is the lowest price we’ve ever seen them ever, making this one of the best Cyber Monday deals we’re going to see today.

The deals are available at Amazon and Walmart in the US, as well as AO in the UK.

Beats Solo 3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones: $199 $119 at Amazon

Getting to this low price has taken ages, but here they are - Beats Wireless Headphones that usually cost $200, down to $120. The Beats Solo 3 have Apple's W1 Chip and 40 hours of battery life, making them perfect for the music-lover in your life. (Even if that's just you.)

Beats Solo 3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones: £180 £119 at AO

While it's a bit more expensive in the UK because of the currency conversions, this is still the lowest price we've seen on the Beats Solo 3 Wireless Headphones. Any money saved here can be spent on other presents... or on yourself. Both are good.



What does the H1 Chip do, you might ask. Well, it's what enables you to instantly pair the Beats Solo 3 with any iOS device without going into the Bluetooth settings, plus it helps the headphones last longer than rival sets. It's not as good as the W1 Chip that enables hands-free Siri, but it's definitely a boon for the headphones to have it.

It's also worth pointing out that, while these headphones last long and have the Beats signature sound that some folks really like, they don't have an active noise-cancellation feature. For that, you'll need to step up to the Beats Solo Pro... which are also on sale for Cyber Monday, coincidentally.

Beats Solo Pro: $299.95 $169 at Best Buy

Save $130 on the Beats Solo Pro at Amazon this week. That's an excellent price on the ANC headphones, especially if you're an iPhone user as you'll enjoy seamless pairing and fantastic wireless stability here.

Beats Solo Pro: £269.95 £149 at Amazon

UK shoppers can also pick up the Beats Solo Pro headphones on sale at Amazon. There's an £120 reduction on these noise cancelling cups right now, bringing them well below £200 and resting at their lowest price yet.

