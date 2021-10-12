That Lego Adidas set is already discounted, and it's just one of many great Lego deals

We normally have to wait a short while before new products, especially Lego sets, get discounted, but before the Black Friday Lego deals have even kicked off, we're seeing one great deal.

Despite only launching a month ago, the new Lego Adidas Originals Superstar set has seen a discount bringing its £80 price down to £65 at Zavvi, and £70 in other shops.

That's a fair discount, not just because the set is new, but because it was quite an anticipated launch. The set lets you build a replica of Adidas' classic shoe, and the nature of the build means you can customize it quite a bit with your own bricks.

What you need to know about Black Friday 2021

Lego Adidas Originals Superstar: £79.99 £64.99 at Zavvi (save £15)

£15 off is a good saving for a Lego set, but what's surprising here is that the kit in question is only a month old - usually we'd have to wait longer to see this kind of discount. The set lets you build a Lego replica of the famous Adidas shoe - just bear in mind, you can't wear it.





This new Lego deal is just one indication of a greater trend, though. There are loads of absolutely great Lego deals running at the moment. We'd normally advise waiting until Black Friday to pick up Lego sets, but with six weeks to go until then we're already seeing some fantastic deals.

If you check out the below deals on the Land Rover Defender, International Space Station and Jurassic Park gates, you'll find three popular sets that are at the lowest price they've ever been.

Lego Jurassic World T-Rex Rampage: £220 £165 at Argos (save £55)

We haven't seen this famous Jurassic Park Lego set go for a price this low (well, it's the landmark it depicts that's famous). Buying it gets you the classic Jurassic Park doors as well as a huge T-Rex and minifigures from the original film. It's a perfect gift for a fan of the dinosaur movie, despite the high price.





Lego Ideas International Space Station: £65 £49 at Argos (save £55)

This is the lowest price we've seen for one of the coolest Lego Ideas sets on the market. It depicts everyone's favorite low-earth-orbit space station, complete with a shuttle and some 'microfigures' (or tiny minifigures).





Lego Technic Land Rover Defender: £159.99 £100 at Amazon (save £60)

We've never seen the Lego Technic Land Rover Defender down this low on Amazon before - could that mean the website is trying to get rid of stock? Well, the set isn't listed as 'retiring soon' on Lego's website, so presumably this is just a really good deal.

So perhaps it's not necessarily worth waiting for Black Friday this year, as some of the best deals might be over by then.

But if you don't see a set on sale that you like, don't worry. The best thing about the Lego Black Friday deals is the variety of them, as a huge selection of sets from different ranges gets reduced.

Black Friday officially starts on November 26, but deals will probably start a week or two before, and carry on until Cyber Monday on November 29. So whatever you like, there will probably be deals for a good while yet.