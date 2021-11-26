The gigantic Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle set is discounted for Black Friday

If you've been waiting for the Lego Black Friday deals to pick up a giant set at a discount, and you're a big Harry Potter fan, you're in luck, because the giant Hogwarts Castle set has been reduced at Smyths.
Normally this set costs £350, but it's down to just £300 for Black Friday. This isn't the first time it's dropped to this price, but we've never seen it cheaper. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region.)
According to TechRadar's in-depth 'Lego deals Matrix' that's a saving of just over 16% – that's not huge, as we've seen 50% reductions on some sets, but those were on small sets, so in terms of hard cash this is the biggest Lego Harry Potter discount we've seen.
Today's best Harry Potter Black Friday deals
Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle:
£350 £300 at Smyths (save £50)
This is an absolutely huge Lego Harry Potter set, one that's perfect for fans of the series (not that you'd be considering this if you're not!), and which is designed to be more of a decorative piece rather than a play set.
This giant Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle is a huge build; it has over 6,000 pieces, four minifigures based on the Hogwarts founders, and references to all the locations from the movies and books like Hagrid's Hut, the Whomping Willow and the Chamber of Secrets.
Given its cost and size, it's best for older kids and adults who are fans of the series and have some serious spending money, as even with the discount, it's a pricey set.
Interested in a Hogwarts set but don't have loads of money to spend? This isn't the only Lego Harry Potter set based on Hogwarts locations, and some of the other sets are on offer too. Including the following…
Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Express:
£75 £56 at Smyths (save £19)
Who doesn't feel a tingle of excitement when they think about the Hogwarts Express? This is actually a remake of an older set, so comes with newer character models than the original version, but that first build has long been discontinued.
Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle Clock Tower:
£85 £51.29 at Amazon (save £33.70)
This Hogwarts-based set comes with loads of minifigures, and it appears to be based on the the Goblet of Fire's Triwizard Banquet, with lots of characters (in the costumes) from the scenes.
Lego Harry Potter Hagrid's Hut: Buckbeak's Rescue:
£50 £40 at Argos (save £10)
We're seeing decent discounts on this Hagrid's Hut set; 20% is about what you'd expect from a Lego deal. It comes with mini versions of the key Harry Potter characters.
Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Moment: Transfigurations Class:
£30 £22 at Amazon (save £11)
This fold-out book set depicts Professor McGonagall's transfigurations class – y'know, where she turns into a cat – with Ron and Hermionie.
More Lego Harry Potter deals
No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for Black Friday Lego Harry Potter deals from around the web right below, with offers available in your region.
