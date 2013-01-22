Sky Go Extra - exclusive first pictures

Sky Go Extra has launched, and TechRadar has already spent a little time with the service to see just how it works in the real world.

The service, which will cost Sky's subscribers an extra £5 a month, will allow people to download content to their device, and keep it there available offline for 30 days.

It's going to be a major rival to services such as Netflix and Lovefilm - which currently only offer streaming services.

We've spent a little time with SGE and we'll be bringing you a hands on with the offering later, but for now take a quick look through our gallery of the service to see what it brings.

Those with Sky Go already will notice that there is a new tab for downloads. Clicking on it will tell you to sign up for the service if you haven't already. And go to the On Demand tab to choose your content.

The selections will now have an extra button saying download

If you do not have a Sky Go Extra account the option will still be there - but if you click you will be met with:

Once you have started the download - you can check progress on the Downloads tab:

Check back with us later and we will have an in-depth look at the service, its content and how it performs.