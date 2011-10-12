Sky Anytime now available on Virgin Media

Virgin Media has announced that you can now get Sky Anytime through its on-demand service, as long as you are on the company's XL service.

In an interesting move, Sky is offering its content on Virgin Media through its online Anytime service – with so much being available that Virgin is saying it's on-demand content has increased by more than a third.

Speaking about the new link-up, Cindy Rose, executive director of digital entertainment at Virgin Media, said: "Virgin Media offers the most complete TV on demand experience in the UK and is the perfect place for movie fans with over one thousand fantastic films available instantly on demand."

Growing demand

"The addition of Sky Anytime on Virgin Media forms part of our ongoing commitment to developing a compelling and complete digital entertainment service. With a growing on demand library designed to offer range and depth, all delivered instantly, customers now have even more flexibility to enjoy whatever they want, whenever they want it."

If you are a subscriber to the Sky Sports channels and Sky Movies package on Virgin Media, then you will also be offered on-demand content for these channels as well.

Back in February, Sky told TechRadar it was hoping for 2 billion on-demand views this year - with this latest addition, it may well get there.