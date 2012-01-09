Opera TV Store finally launches

Opera has unveiled more about its television app store at CES 2012, promising a "completely different way to experience TV" thanks to apps from the likes of Facebook and Vimeo.

The app store offers HTML5 apps and will run on any device that has the Opera Devices SDK integrated, including internet televisions, Blu-ray players and set-top boxes.

Optimised for HD-ready televisions and able to be controlled by standard remote controls, the store should play nice with pretty much all televisions and that was just how Opera wanted it.

Cross platform, happy platform

Lars Boilesen, CEO of Opera, explains, "We had a simple idea that, in order to bring apps to the world of TV in a huge way, you need to provide users with a lean-back web experience and developers, content providers and manufacturers with the most convenient, cross-platform technology.

"With the Opera TV Store we've done it, and given the world of TV more possibilities and entertainment options at the same time."

Although you probably won't see the app store hitting any televisions today, it will provide a ready-made app market for any company currently creating web-connected televisions.

It'll also make life easier for developers, who can use Opera Dragonfly, the company's development tool, to port and create apps for use on TVs instead of just tablets and smartphones.

Having been announced at IFA 2011 and promised for CES 2012, Opera says it has an agreement in place with "a leading consumer electronics manufacturer" and it expects to see the first TV sets on the market during the course of 2012.

For now, you can check out the Opera TV Store for yourself in the video below: