Humax rolls out iPlayer to Freesat users

All users of Humax's Freesat Foxsat-HD and Foxsat-HDR set top boxes will now be able to use the BBC iPlayer through the red button.

Humax has successfully completed a beta trial of a red button catch-up service and has now rolled out the functionality to all users.

"After successful BETA testing, the highly anticipated BBC iPlayer service, which enables viewers to search and view a range of programmes, is now freely available to all owners of a Humax Foxsat-HD or Foxsat-HDR box, so they can play their favourite shows from the past seven days direct to their televisions," confirmed Humax.

It 'beta' work

Users will need to make sure that their Humax Freesat box is connected to both the internet and satellite dish, press the red button when on a BBC channel and then either navigate to the somewhat confusing BBC iPlayer Beta option in the list or type in 7001 on the remote control.

Graham North, Commercial Director, Humax UK comments: "We are excited about being the first to offer this fantastic new service via the set-top box.

"Our customers enjoy being in control of their TV viewing and BBC iPlayer on Freesat gives them even more freedom to watch what they want, whenever they want to."