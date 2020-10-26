TalkTalk's ace fibre broadband deal offers low costs and a £70 Amazon voucher

Black Friday is approaching quickly and it seems like internet providers are bringing the broadband deals early this year. TalkTalk is one of those providers, offering big vouchers, with its excellent fibre plans.

Right now, when you invest in TalkTalk's Faster Fibre plan, you'll get a £70 voucher that you can use at Amazon, Tesco, M&S or as a Mastercard. While that is a great incentive, the deal itself is the star of the show.

It provides speeds averaging 67Mb for just £26 a month and doesn't charge anything upfront. While TalkTalk could come along later next month with some stellar Black Friday broadband deals, this is the best offer we've seen from them in a long time.

You can find out more about this TalkTalk broadband deal below:

TalkTalk's great value cheap broadband deal:

TalkTalk Faster Fibre Broadband | 18 months | Avg speeds 63Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £26pm | £70 Amazon.co.uk gift card

There's a lot to love in this deal, no upfront costs, super quick speeds of 63Mb and of course, a massive £70 gift card to use at a range of retailers. This will all come together at a cost of just £26 a month. The gift card can be used at Amazon.co.uk, Tesco, M&S, as a Mastercard.

