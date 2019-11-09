TalkTalk just dropped its fibre broadband deal prices (again) ahead of Black Friday

There's still three weeks left to go until Black Friday but the best fibre broadband deals are already dropping.

And TalkTalk has just announced its latest bid to beat off the Black Friday fibre broadband competition. For a mere £21.95 per month, the provider is offering superfast unlimited broadband usage with average download speeds of 38Mb.

Along with including line rental, TalkTalk guarantees no price increases throughout the whole 18 month contract - a rare sight for broadband deals. That means you know that your next year-and-a-half of fibre internet will be the same low price.

And if you're looking for even faster fibre broadband TalkTalk also has on offer its Superfast Fibre Broadband deal. That's come down below the £25/pm mark.

Below we have outlined and explained in full these two Black Friday fibre broadband deals from TalkTalk.

TalkTalk's great value fibre broadband deals:

TalkTalk Faster Fibre Broadband | 18 months | Avg speeds 38Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £21.95pm

This latest price drop from TalkTalk is perfect for anyone wanting fibre broadband without wanting to compromise on the price. Plus it guarantees no price increase throughout the contract and a £0 set-up fee. Those two features seem increasingly hard-to-find these days with broadband deals.

TalkTalk Faster Fibre Speed Boast Broadband | 18 months | Avg speeds 67Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £24.45pm

This is the ideal package for a busy household or any streaming fans out there (it's the speed we recommend for all 4K TV streaming needs). Average download speeds of 67Mb is pretty ace and with that comes your line rental and only an 18 months rather than the 24 month contracts that BT Broadband is offering at the moment.

