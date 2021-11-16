Sony’s WH-1000XM3 noise-cancelling headphone superstars hit lowest ever price

The Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones have just dropped to their lowest ever price at both Amazon and John Lewis, now at a record low of just £159.

Though now superseded by the newer Sony WH-1000XM4, the XM3s are otherwise one of the finest pairs of noise-cancelling headphones in the world, with just the newer models beating them out for features and performance by a hair's breadth.

With £70 off over the usual asking price, the Sony WH-1000XM3s offer near-unbeaten noise-cancelling technology, smart ambient aware options that let you focus on the sounds around you, and just generally-excellent audio performance that adds both warmth and depth to your tunes.

Were it not for their successors, the cans would still be the favourite at TechRadar, and they still stand tall alongside the best headphones you can buy. At this price, you're unlikely to find a better headphones deal, even when the Black Friday 2021 deals kick in properly.

Today's best Sony WH-1000XM3 Black Friday deals

Sony WH-1000XM3 Sony WH-1000XM3 | £159 at Amazon (save £70)

The Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones look almost identical to the latest XM4s, and they’re now available for their lowest price yet on Amazon. They’re missing a few features found on the newer version, but if you’re not fussed and you’d rather save some cash, they're an excellent call.

Sony WH-1000XM3 Sony WH-1000XM3 | £159 at John Lewis (save £70)

The same Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones as above, but this time courtesy of John Lewis. Remember that it offers a two year warranty, which may make it a more attractive purchase than with Amazon.

