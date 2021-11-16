Sony’s WH-1000XM3 noise-cancelling headphone superstars hit lowest ever price

The Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones have just dropped to their lowest ever price at both Amazon and John Lewis, now at a record low of just £159.
Though now superseded by the newer Sony WH-1000XM4, the XM3s are otherwise one of the finest pairs of noise-cancelling headphones in the world, with just the newer models beating them out for features and performance by a hair's breadth.
With £70 off over the usual asking price, the Sony WH-1000XM3s offer near-unbeaten noise-cancelling technology, smart ambient aware options that let you focus on the sounds around you, and just generally-excellent audio performance that adds both warmth and depth to your tunes.
Were it not for their successors, the cans would still be the favourite at TechRadar, and they still stand tall alongside the best headphones you can buy. At this price, you're unlikely to find a better headphones deal, even when the Black Friday 2021 deals kick in properly.
Today's best Sony WH-1000XM3 Black Friday deals
Sony WH-1000XM3 | £159 at Amazon (save £70)
The Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones look almost identical to the latest XM4s, and they’re now available for their lowest price yet on Amazon. They’re missing a few features found on the newer version, but if you’re not fussed and you’d rather save some cash, they're an excellent call.
Sony WH-1000XM3 | £159 at John Lewis (save £70)
The same Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones as above, but this time courtesy of John Lewis. Remember that it offers a two year warranty, which may make it a more attractive purchase than with Amazon.
The best Sony WH-1000XM3 Black Friday deals near you
Check out the best deals on Sony headphones from other retailers near you around the web, no matter where you are in the world.
More early Black Friday deals (US)
- Amazon: 30% off 4K TVs, AirPods, Instant Pot, and more for Black Friday
- AirPods Pro: on sale for a record-low price of $189.99
- Adidas: up to 50% off sportswear and shoes, plus free shipping
- Best Buy: Black Friday prices on 4K TVs, laptops, iPads, and appliances
- Cheap TVs: smart TVs starting at just $99.99 at Best Buy
- Christmas: discounts on lights, trees, ornaments, and more
- Chromebook: Samsung Chromebook 4: was $229, now $129
- Clothing: up to 50% off coats, running shoes, and watches at Amazon
- Christmas Pajamas: pajamas for the family at Amazon from $14.99
- Dell: up to $700 off the XPS 13, Inspiron, and Alienware
- Disney Plus: get your first month for just $1.99!
- DreamCloud: $200 off luxury hybrid mattresses + $399 free gifts
- Gifts under $30: cheap gift ideas at Amazon for the whole family
- H&M: gifts for the family from $5.99
- Holiday gift guide: gift inspiration from $20 at Amazon
- Home Depot: save over $1,000 on fridges, washers and large appliances
- HP: laptops starting at $199.99
- Layla: up to $900 off mattress bundles in the Black Friday event
- Lowe's: 50% off tools, appliances, and holiday decor
- Microsoft: save up to $400 on the Surface Pro 7
- Nectar: $499 off mattresses + $399 in free gifts
- Nike: up to 40% off running shoes, hoodies, sweatpants, and more
- Nintendo Switch: latest stock updates on consoles and games
- Nordstrom: up to 40% off North Face, Adidas, UGG, Nike, and more
- Saatva: TechRadar exclusive - save $250 on luxury mattresses
- Samsung: Black Friday savings of up to $3,500 on 4K and 8K QLED TVs
- Target: massive deals on TVs, toys, Dyson, Keurig, and more
- Toys: save on the best-selling toys of 2021
- TVs: smart Fire TVs from Amazon starting at $99.99
- Walmart: Black Friday deals on TVs, toys, vacuums, and more
- Wayfair: up to 50% off Christmas trees, decor, wreaths, and stockings
More early Black Friday deals (UK)
- Amazon: up to 45% off Echo, Kindle and more for Black Friday
- Adidas: half-price trainers, tees, tracksuits and exercise gear
- Argos: record low prices for the LG C1 OLED TV and stocking fillers from just £6
- AO: OLED TVs from £799, up to £150 off Shark vacuums and a third off select appliances
- Boots: better than half-price fragrances, beauty and gift sets
- Currys: record low prices on OLED TVs, coffee machines and laptops
- Dell: sneak peek sale live with 35% off laptops and monitors
- Disney Plus: new and returning members can get their first month for only £1.99
- eBay: discounted Christmas gifts from small and independent sellers
- Ebuyer: SSDs from £21.99, 44% off laptops and Razer gaming chairs for £279.99
- Emma Sleep: mattresses and bed bundles starting from £299
- Go Outdoors: 20% off clothing, camping gear and more for Black Friday
- JD Sports: trainers from Nike, Adidas and Puma at up to 50% off
- John Lewis: discounts on home and garden items, TVs and more
- Microsoft: save up to £450 on the Surface Pro 7
- Nectar: get 45% off any mattress and up to 30% off bedding
- Nintendo Switch: get a Nintendo Switch with Animal Crossing New Horizons for £279
- Simply Be: discounts of up to 50% on coats, jackets and cardigans
- Very: £180 off Shark Anti Hair Wrap vacuum, £50 off Beats Solo 3 headphones, more
- Wayfair: save on furniture, rugs, desks and lighting
- Sony WH-1000XM4 vs Sony WH-1000XM3: is it worth upgrading?