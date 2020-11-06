Some of the world's best running headphones are buy one, get one free for Black Friday

Aftershokz makes some of the world's best running headphones, and its headsets will be buy one, get one free in the Aftershokz Black Friday sale.

This deal launches at midnight November 27 (Black Friday itself) and only 2020 pairs will be available on BOGOF, so visit the site and register for updates now to make sure you don't miss out.

Don't live in the UK, or can't wait? Scroll down for the best Aftershokz deals available near you right now.

Aftershokz headphones | Buy one, get one free

Aftershokz has announced its Black Friday deals early, and will be launching a buy one, get one free deal on its world-leading bone conduction headphones from midnight on November 27. Only 2020 sets will be available, so register for updates today to make sure you don't miss out when the deal goes live.

Aftershokz headphones use bone conduction technology that transmits sound to your auditory nerve without blocking your ear canals, allowing you to enjoy your music without blocking out sounds from the world around you.

"It’s been a tough year, where time spent with loved ones has been limited, so instead of buying for themselves on Black Friday, AfterShokz are encouraging people to buy and donate," the company said.

If you do end up missing the very best deals, Aftershokz will be also be cutting up to 30% off its regular prices – and we expect many other retailers (such as Amazon, John Lewis, Currys and Argos) to follow suit with their own offers.

