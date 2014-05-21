More LG, Sony devices sinking their teeth into Android 4.4

The latest version of Android continues a slow but steady wave across smartphones and tablets from nearly every OEM, and today we have a hump day update heading to a handful of devices from Sony and LG.

Sony announced the rollout of Android 4.4 KitKat to four devices, namely the Xperia Z, Xperia ZL, the waterproof Xperia ZR and Xperia Tablet Z, with another trio already in the update queue for July.

The over-the-air KitKat update delivers the usual performance improvements and UI optimizations, but Xperia fans also receive an all-new user interface experience ripped straight from the PlayStation 4, including new launch animation and live wallpaper.

With revamped Status Bar and Quick Settings, KitKat on Xperia also delivers tweaks to Sony's built-in apps, such as slicker "send" animation in Messaging, a smarter social Xperia Camera and a more responsive email client.

Your mileage may vary

Sony isn't the only manufacturer getting into the KitKat game as LG cleared the Optimus G Pro for a similar OTA update for AT&T customers in the US. It is arrives as a free, roughly 800MB download.

More specifically, AT&T's update brings the LG Optimus G Pro to Android 4.4.2 and delivers restyled status and navigation bars, a new full-screen mode, battery performance improvements and support for Google Cloud Print.

While LG customers on the AT&T network should be on the lookout for KitKat starting today, Sony's updates will be available in select markets, which will arrive in staggered releases at the discretion of carriers around the globe.

Next up for Sony is another wave of KitKat updates starting in July. It's promised the Xperia T2 Ultra, Xperia E1 and Xperia M2 (both available variants) will receive 4.4.