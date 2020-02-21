Sky Sports and BT Sport are now available in one simple package deal

Sky has announced that it will now have a new package deal available that allows you to get both BT Sport and Sky Sports all in one handy bundle. That means every single Premier League football match on your TV, no compromise.

As BT Sport and Sky Sports continue to fight over the world of football games, it's tough for everyone that's wanted to watch - having to pay for more subscriptions to get the lot. This new deal from Sky means you no longer have to go with one platform or the other. As such you not only get all the Premier League games but also the FA Cup, Champions League, Europa League and Scottish Premiership games too.

The new package gets you all eight of the Sky Sports channels plus BT Sport 1, 2, 3 and BT ESPN in one bundle charged at £35 per month. Or add the entertainment package too, with over 300 Sky TV and 40 catch up channels, for £47 per month. If you want to pay for BT Sport on its own, that'll cost you £25 per month.

All that sport means you get, not only all the football you could want, but also Formula One, England home Test, ODI and T20 cricket, UFC, Premiership Rugby and MotoGP too.

Lyssa McGowan, Chief Consumer Officer, Sky said: “Our customers have always loved sport and we’re delighted to now be able to offer them even more. Now, through our partnership with BT and the launch of our new sports packages, millions of fans can watch all the sports they love.”

The BT Sport app is set to launch later this spring at which time BT Sport will also be available on the Now TV Smart Stick and Smart Box.

