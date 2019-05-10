Skullcandy launches budget true wireless earbuds with AirPods-style design

If you like the look of the Apple AirPods (2019), but you're not so keen on the price, you may be interested in the latest true wireless earbuds from Skullcandy, which cost $80 / £70.

This works out at around AU$115, but the Skullcandy Indy wireless earphones don't appear to be available in Australia yet.

Like the AirPods, the Skullcandy Indy wireless earphones feature elongated stems, but they look more robust, with a larger housing that features the company's skull logo.

Workout-ready

Skullcandy says the new true wireless buds "deliver crisp highs and warm lows without distortion", and feature touch controls that "can activate your assistant, change songs, adjust volume, and manage calls just by tapping your earbud".

Skullcandy's previous true wireless earbuds, the Skullcandy Push, impressed with their comfortable fit, but we were underwhelmed by their muddy bass presentation – hopefully the Indys will perform better in this regard.

There's four hours of battery life in the earbuds themselves, and the charging case provides an additional 12 hours of juice – this pales in comparison to the AirPods' 25 total hours of battery life between the buds themselves and the charging case, but it's worth taking the low price of the Indys into consideration.

The Indys could also be ideal for working out, as they boast an IP55 dust and water-resistance rating, which means they should be able to withstand sweaty sessions.

Currently the true wireless earbuds are only available in black, but according to Slash Gear, they'll be launched in "Indigo Blue, Moab, and Mint color options later this year".