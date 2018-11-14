Should I buy the Sennheiser GSP 600 gaming headset?

If you like a bit of variety when it comes to gaming, you may be struggling to find a headset that suits your consoles, handheld devices, and PC. Sennheiser is one brand that comes up frequently when you search online for gaming headsets, and its $249.95 (£219.99 / AU$399.95) GSP 600 model is designed to work with PC, Mac, and any console with a 3.5mm jack input.

Why do you need a gaming headset in the first place? One reason is that they can provide a more immersive gaming experience than your TV or laptop’s built in speakers, which don’t always do games justice in terms of audio quality.

They are also great for playing online games like Fortnite, allowing you to speak to your friends (and foes) via an attached microphone.

Is the GSP 600 right for me?

The Sennheiser GSP 600 is marketed for “professional gamers”, but it should be suitable for just about anybody who wants to fully lose themselves in the gaming experience, thanks to the warm, well balanced sound Sennheiser says this headset will deliver. Unlike the Sennheiser GSP 350, it doesn’t offer virtual Dolby Surround Sound, which is disappointing considering the price.

It’s also designed to be comfortable to wear for long periods of time, with soft leatherette ear cups, and an ergonomic, adjustable headband. If you’ve found the fit of other headsets to be uncomfortable in the past, this feature could be make the difference between a good gaming experience and a great one, whether you opt for the GSP 600 or another adjustable model like the SteelSeries Arctis 5 .

In terms of design it looks rather clunky, much like the GSP 350 - if you’re looking for something subtle you’re better off looking elsewhere.

Better together

If being able to communicate with your teammates while gaming is a big concern for you, the Sennheiser GSP 600 should have you covered with its “broadcast quality microphone” - one cool feature of this is that you can lift the boom arm up to mute the microphone, meaning you don’t need to lose focus on your game when switching the mic on and off.

You can't remove the microphone however - while quite a few cheaper models feature a detachable microphone, the GSP 600’s microphone remains firmly stuck to the headset. This means you won't be able to use this headset out and about like a regular pair of headphones (unless you really don't mind looking like an air traffic controller on your commute.)

Switching between different consoles should be easy enough, as the headset comes with a PC cable with two audio and microphone jacks, and an all-in-one 3.5mm jack for consoles like the PS4. However, it’s worth noting that some Xbox One controllers may require a separate adapter to work.

Nothing special

For nearly $250 you may expect that the GSP 600 can be used wirelessly via Bluetooth, but unfortunately this is not the case - so if you’re not a fan of cables, this probably isn’t the right headset for you.

In fact, the GSP 600 doesn’t seem to have many exceptional features considering how expensive it is - so we’re not entirely sure how the price is justified, particularly when you compare it to the GSP 350, which retails at $139.95 (£119.99 / AU$188).