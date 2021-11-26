Sennheiser offers students the best headphones deal of Black Friday 2021

Trending

Audiophiles after a premium pair of cans should take full advantage of Black Friday deals to find the tech they want at a considerably reduced price – and right now students can save a huge amount at one of the best audio brands out there; Sennheiser.

By signing up to Unidays (which requires access to a student email address), you can currently save 50% across Sennheiser's entire range of top-quality headphones. This includes some of the best audio gadgets we've ever reviewed including the Sennheiser HD 800 over-ear headphones and the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds.

This is a Black Friday deal you really won't want to miss.

(Not a student? Scroll down for the best deals you can find this Black Friday.)

Today's best Sennheiser Black Friday deals

Students save 50% at Sennheiser with Unidays

Students save 50% at Sennheiser with Unidays
By heading to Unidays, students with an account can currently get a code for 50% off Sennheiser's entire range of cans. Signing up for a Unidays account is free and only takes a few minutes, you just need access to a University email address.

