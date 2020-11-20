Screw the PS5 – save big on these Black Friday gaming laptop deals instead

These early Black Friday gaming laptop deals prove that you don't have to wait until the day itself to bag a great bargain.

Not in the UK? Scroll down for today's best gaming laptop deals in your region.

While Black Friday and Cyber Monday are still a week away officially, we're begging to see some epic gaming laptop deals, and we've listed the best below.

Make sure you also check out our best Black Friday laptop deals roundup for even more great offers.

Asus TUF Gaming FX505, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, Nvidia GTX 1650: £699.97 £649.97 at Box

This is a brilliant cheap gaming laptop deal. While you won't be playing games at ultra high definitions, it still offers great performance with most modern games, and the price is especially tempting.

MSI GF63 Thin 15.6-Inch gaming laptop: £799.99 £679.99 at Amazon

Save £120 on a fantastic cheap (but not terrible) gaming laptop this week in the Amazon Black Friday Sale. With an Intel Core i5-10300H, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650, 8 GB RAM, and 256GB SSD, this MSI GF65 has a great set of baseline specs for 1080p gaming.

HP Pavilion Gaming 15, Intel Core i5, 16GB RAM, RTX 2060: £1,149.97 £999.97 at Box

Box has cut a hefty £150 off this excellent 15-inch gaming laptop, which comes with some of the most powerful (and recent) mobile components from Intel and Nvidia. This is a brilliant gaming laptop deal.

MSI GL65 Leopard 15.6-inch gaming laptop: £1,299 £999.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a gaming laptop that's a cut above the standard fare, check out this MSI GL65, which is now £300 cheaper at Amazon. With an Intel Core i7-10750H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB, 8GB RAM, and 512GB NVMe SSD, this machine is all set for playing any modern title at respectably high settings.

Acer Predator Helios 300, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, RTX 2060: £1,399.97 £1,199.97 at Box

This great gaming laptop features a new Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and an RTX 2060 GPU, along with 1TB SSD for plenty of storage. With a 144Hz screen, this is a great laptop for esports and competitive players.

HP Pavilion Gaming 17, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, RTX 2060: £1,299.97 £1,199.97 at Box

Save £100 off this gaming laptop that offers some great specs, including a 6-core Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD and 1TB hard drive. You'll have bags of space for all your games.

Acer Predator Triton 300, Intel Core i7, RTX 2070, 1TB : £1,499 £1,299 at Currys

This is one of the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals we've seen already, with a powerful combo of 10th gen Intel Core i7 CPU and Nvidia RTX 2070 MaxQ GPU, plus a super-fast 144Hz 15.6-inch display and huge 1TB SSD. All for £200 off!View Deal

Alienware M15 R3, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, RTX 2070 Super: £2,599.97 £2,099.97 at Box

This might just be the best Black Friday gaming laptop deal we'll see this year, with Box knocking a HUGE £500 off the asking price. That's an incredible saving for an incredible laptop, which packs some seriously powerful gaming tech inside.

Dell Alienware M15 Gaming Laptop: 15% off at Dell

Save an extra 15% on the Alienware M15 gaming laptop with the Dell Voucher code AW15. The super-slim 15.6-inch laptop features an Intel Core i7-10875H 8-Core processor, 32GB of DDR4 RAM, an RTX 2070 super GPU. This portable gaming machine is available for a steal, so don't hesitate to snap one up before they're gone.

Dell G5 15 Gaming Laptop: 15% off at Dell

Those looking for a new gaming laptop should check out this G5 15 model, which benefits from a hefty 15% off using the code BF15. It sports an Intel Core i7-10750H CPU (6-core, boosts to 5GHz) and an Nvidia GTX 2070 GPU. Storage is provided in the form of a 1TB M.2 PCIe SSD and the 15.6-inch 244Hz screen..View Deal

The fact we're seeing such great gaming laptop deals already (especially that killer Alienware M15 R3 deal), proves you don't have to wait for Black Friday itself to save big. Who cares about buying a PS5 when you can get a sick gaming laptop instead?

If you're not in the UK, we've listed the best laptop deals where you are below.

TechRadar is rounding up all the top deals over the Black Friday sales period, and we’ve put all the best early Black Friday deals in an easy-to-navigate article to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.