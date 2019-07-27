Score a free Xbox One S or tablet with BT's excellent fibre broadband deals

We've become very used to BT dropping gifts and incentives with its fibre broadband deals - it's one of the things that makes them so popular after all. But this week, its outdone itself, offering everything from a free Xbox to M&S vouchers and pre-paid Mastercards.

BT appears to be appealing to the masses this week, with two different offers running on its packages. Which one to go for depends on a few different factors.

The first of the two deals offers a free Xbox One S or a free Samsung tablet. Scoring the offer means being in a 24-month contract and you have to subscribe to BT Sport alongside your internet to be eligible. For sports fans out there, that will be music to your ears - free tech, fibre speeds and BT Sport, especially with both the Premier League and UFC 240 streaming very soon.

Alternatively, BT has another deal in play offering pre-paid Mastercards and M&S vouchers, totalling over £100 in money back with your internet. And, these packages are cheaper than the above options, for those trying to save some hard-earned cash!

You can see the best BT Broadband deals offers down below including all of the different freebies. Or, if BT hasn't managed to capture your interest, check out our guide to the best broadband deals.

BT's broadband deals + console + BT Sport

All of the prices below are the base costs of these packages. However, to receive your free Xbox One S or Samsung Tab A you have to select a BT Sport option. Once you click through to the checkout, you can choose which BT Sport package to go with. With everything from the BT Sport app through to complete TV packages, costs will completely differ depending on which option you choose.

BT Superfast Fibre | 24 months | Avg. speed 50Mb | Weekend calls | £9.99 delivery | £35.99pm + £60 reward card + FREE console or tablet

Our go to BT broadband deal based purely on value, the BT Superfast Fibre package gets you average speeds of 50Mb for a price of £35.99 each month. On top of that, you get a £60 BT reward card and that free gift. If you want BT's Superfast fibre but don't like the price, you can get it cheaper further down the page. However, you will lose out on the freebie.

BT Superfast Fibre 2 | 24 months | Avg. speed 67Mb | Weekend calls | £9.99 delivery | £39.99pm + £80 reward card + FREE console or tablet

Jump up in cost but also speeds with the Superfast Fibre 2 package. Here, you're getting average speeds of 67Mb alongside a boosted £80 reward card. This package is perfect for those bigger households who need some slightly faster speeds.

BT Superfast Fibre Essential | 24 months | Avg. speed 36Mb | Weekend calls | BT Sport | £29.99 upfront | £29.99pm + £30 reward card + FREE console or tablet

If you want to score that free console or tablet at BT's cheapest price, look no further. The Fibre Essential package comes in with the slowest average speeds, but it does drop the monthly cost down under £30 each month. It does however increase the upfront spend slightly.

BT broadband deals + cashback and reward cards

BT Superfast Fibre | 18 months | Avg. speed 50Mb | Weekend calls | £9.99 delivery | £31.99pm + £70 reward card + £50 M&S voucher

While BT is consistently one of the best broadband providers out there, it can be quite expensive. With these pre-paid Mastercards and vouchers, that price becomes slightly more manageable. After you apply the reward card you end up with an effective monthly price of roughly £28.10 - not a bad price for speeds averaging 50Mb.

BT Superfast Fibre 2 | 18 months | Avg. speed 67Mb | Weekend calls | £9.99 delivery | £39.99pm + £90 reward card + £50 M&S voucher

With the Superfast Fibre 2 package everything becomes bigger and better. Faster speeds, bigger reward card but also, bigger price. For £39.99 a month you can get speeds averaging 67Mb. While that may seem expensive, the price effectively drops to around £34.99 a month after the reward card. Not to mention the inclusion of the M&S voucher.

BT Starter with Superfast Fibre + Free BT Sport | 18 months | Avg. speed 50Mb | Weekend calls | BT Sport | £49.99 upfront | £41.99pm + £70 reward card + £50 M&S voucher

If you're a firm believer in the idea that broadband alone is not enough then this package is perfect. Fibre speeds, freeview TV, BT Sport, a £70 Mastercard and £50 at M&S. You can get all of this for £41.99 a month. The only catch, there's a £49.99 upfront fee - a worthwhile price for this many features.

