Save up to £144 with Shell's latest broadband deal or get two months free

Shell Energy have just thrown their bid in the Black Friday deals mix and it is cheaper than some of the cheapest broadband providers - including TalkTalk and Plusnet.

Shell may not be the name you'd usually associate to cheap broadband deals but its latest deal should shoot it right up to the top of your potential internet providers choice.

Not only is it offering you two months free, but the company also just cut its price on three of its broadband deals. Even though the price cut is only by £8 each month that is a potential saving up to an impressive £144.

And if all its current discounts and offers aren't convincing enough, if you choose one of its superfast fibre broadband deals you'll be able to get two months of your subscription absolutely free. That means you'll only end up paying for 16 months thanks to bill credit of at least £53.

If you need more information or details we have listed and outlined in full Shell's broadband packages below. Considering these offers won't end until December 8 you have plenty of time to decide if this offer is for you or not.

These super cheap broadband deals from Shell

Shell Energy Fast Broadband | 18 month contract | 10Mb average speed | Line rental inc. | FREE activation | £19.99 £16.99 per month

If you're looking for low prices on your broadband, this is one of the most affordable cheap broadband deals out there. With no upfront charges and a monthly price of just £16.99, this is an excellent price for broadband. However, to get prices this low, the speeds also drop quite significantly and unlike the two packages below, you won't get those two free months.

Shell Energy Superfast Fibre | 18 month contract | 38Mb average speed | Line rental inc. | FREE activation | £29.99 £23.99 per month + 2 months FREE

Out of the three packages, we would say this is the best value option. You're not having to pay too much each month but you're still getting fibre speeds, averaging 35Mb. There's not even anything to pay upfront either. The perfect package for small households who don't want their Netflix streams lagging. Plus, the two free months is a welcome bonus.

Shell Energy Superfast Fibre Plus | 18 month contract | 76Mb average speed | Line rental inc. | FREE activation | £34.99 £26.99 per month

Out of the three packages available, this one offers the biggest saving. Between the price cut and free two months you're saving a total of £197.98 which is a pretty substantial chunk of money. With speeds averaging 63Mb, this package has you covered for most heavy data usages including gaming and HD streaming.

How does this compare to other broadband deals?

Shell Energy not the provider for you? Don't worry, in the run up to Black Friday there is plenty of choice.

For those interested in ADSL and cheap pricing, the Post Office will be the way to go, costing just £15.90 a month.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, there are plenty of fibre broadband deals to choose from - our two top picks come from BT and Vodafone. Currently, Vodafone is offering an impressive freebie with its Superfast fibre 1 package. Spend just £24 a month (£22 for existing Vodafone customers) and get a free Google Nest Hub Max and speeds averaging 35Mb.

Rather go with BT? With speeds averaging 50Mb, a monthly cost of £28.99 and an £100 BT reward card when you sign up its an equally impressive choice right now.