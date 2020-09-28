Save £60 on the Ring Spotlight Camera ahead of Prime Day deals

Amazon Prime Day is coming, but you can already save with this Ring Spotlight Camera deal ahead of October 13th. Amazon announced the official dates of its savings event this morning, and to celebrate Prime members can pick up a £60 saving on this Alexa-enabled Ring Spotlight Camera.

That returns the camera to its all-time low price of £139 this week, an excellent discount if you missed out the last time this offer rolled around over Black Friday last year. We've only seen Ring camera deals hitting £159 over the last six months as well, which makes this early Prime Day offer all the more enticing.

The HD camera offers two-way talk, an LED spotlight alarm, real-time Live View, and infrared night vision, and you're also picking up a month of the Ring Protect Plan here as well. That's a decent amount of value packed into a £139 price tag, bringing the premium camera down to a price point usually only occupied by non-Alexa compatible devices, or weaker security systems.

You will need to be a Prime member to take advantage of this saving, but thankfully Amazon is offering a 30 day free trial right now. That means you'll be able to sign up for free, take advantage of all the upcoming Amazon Prime Day deals, and then cancel without spending anything.

You'll find more information about this Ring security camera deal just below, but there's plenty more Ring doorbell deals further down the page as well.

Today's best Ring security camera deals

Ring Spotlight Camera: £199 £139 at Amazon

With two way talk, Alexa compatibility, infrared night vision, and an LED alarm light, this Ring Spotlight camera is packed with features that sit particularly well with a £60 discount for Prime members. We only saw it this cheap over Black Friday last year, and so far in 2020 it's only dropped to £159 - making this deal all the more impressive this week.

More Ring Video Doorbell deals

