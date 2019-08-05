Now TV deal saves 45% on 5-month Entertainment Pass - stream Chernobyl and 100s of other box sets

There have been some fantastic Now TV deals lately and this is a huge discount for TV fans keen to get stuck into a bunch of box sets and channels that can only be found via a Sky TV deal usually.

A Now TV Sky Entertainment pass would usually set you back £7.99 a month. How would you like a 5-month pass with a 45% reduction instead? Well if you're quick, you can take advantage of a great deal at CDKeys.com where you can get one of these passes for £21.99 instead of £39.95.

Sports fans should also seriously consider the £140 saving on a Now TV Sky Sports pass too, especially with the Premier League season kicking off soon and there's The Ashes happening right now too. Hint: Now TV app, office Wi-Fi, mobile phones. Need we say more?

Now TV Entertainment Pass

Now TV 5-month pass | £39.95 £21.99 at CDKeys.com

This Now TV deal is easily the best price around for the Entertainment Pass and you can take advantage of it as both a new or existing customer. Promotional deals directly from the standard Now TV sites are usually new customers only, so voucher passes like this are a great option for current members.View Deal

The Now TV entertainment pass isn't just about the box sets, you can also live stream excellent Sky TV channels live. We're talking about Sky One, Sky Witness, Sky Atlantic, Gold, Comedy Central, SyFy, Sky Arts, Discovery Channel, MTV and Nat Geo Wild. And don't forget, unlike signing up with Sky, there's no contract.

The box sets are of course the main draw for us and the often-rotated selection means there's always plenty of new material to enjoy. We'd seriously advise checking out the hype behind the Chernobyl mini series as one of the best shows on the service. Shows like Elementary, Agatha Raisin, Warrior, Big Little Lies and LA's Finest are other big buzz shows.

We're big fans of some of the older content too. You may have seen them years ago, or maybe you've always meant to see them. Either way, be sure to catch up on classics like 30 Rock, The Sopranos, The Wire, Dexter, The Handmaid's Tale, The Blacklist, Fortitude and more.

And if your telly box is in need of an upgrade, we've rounded up the best cheap TV deals and sales for you too.