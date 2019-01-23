Samsung Galaxy Sport pops up online ahead of launch

The Samsung Galaxy Sport smartwatch has taken another step closer to reality after the wearable was spotted on the FCC website in the US, signaling its potential imminent arrival.

It's already been spotted in Russia getting its EEC certification, and now it appears the upcoming Galaxy Sport is looking for similar approval in the US.

The device in question is referred to as a "wrist device" in the filing, and it's clearly a product from Samsung, with model numbers of SM-R500 and SM-R500X, which helps us narrow down what exactly it could be.

Considering the Galaxy Watch carries the model number SM-R800, the model numbers which appear in this leak do suggest we could be looking at the rumored Galaxy Sport.

Wireless charging support spotted

A deeper look into the documents attached to the filing reveal the watch will support wireless charging, as well as Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n and Bluetooth.

It would be the natural successor to the Gear Sport smartwatch, and would likely slide in below Samsung's headlining Galaxy Watch.

The Samsung Galaxy Sport is expected to appear alongside the Samsung S10 at the firm's Unpacked launch event on February 20. We'll be reporting live from the announcement to bring you everything you need to know.