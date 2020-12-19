Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra deals have come way down in price recently

When they first launched, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra deals came packed with some massive price tags. But now, with the next collection of Samsung devices just around the corner, prices have come way down.

Two deals, in particular, had put the S20 Ultra near the sort of prices we saw from the S20 Plus when it first launched. The stronger of these two deals come on the O2 network, offering a massive 100GB of data.

That plan only costs £50 a month and £49.99 upfront - a big reduction compared to other deals. Another deal from the same retailer can bring your monthly costs right down to £40...but to get that low, you have to pay £199.99 upfront. Despite the large upfront cost, this is the cheaper of the two deals.

Both of these Samsung phone deals can be seen in full below. Or, for something a bit cheaper, consider the best Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus deals around right now.

These affordable Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra deals:

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: at Mobile Phones Direct | O2 | £49.99 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £50 a month

This is the best S20 Ultra deal on the market right now. Every month, you have to spend £50 a month and upfront, £49.99. While that is expensive, it is one of the best value S20 Ultra deals available. In fact, when you take into account the S20 Ultra's SIM-free cost of £1199, you're effectively paying just £50.99 for a two year 100GB O2 SIM!

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: at Mobile Phones Direct | Three | £199.99 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £40 a month

Got a bit more cash to spare up front? This could be a better option. It brings your monthly bills right down to just £40 while keeping your data cap high at 100GB. However, to get all of that, you do need to spend £199.99 upfront - a much large upfront cost than what is available above.

View Deal

What is the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra?

Read our Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra review

If the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra were ice cream, it would be a three-scooper with multiple flavours, sprinkles, sauce, and a chocolate flake for good measure. That is to say, the Samsung S20 Ultra comes with all the bells and whistles of a feature-packed Android handset, no expense spared.

The largest of the S20 family, the S20 Ultra has a stunning 6.9-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate you can use at Full HD+ resolutions. As well as this standout feature, its assortment of sensors on its rear camera package features a 100x SuperZoom, alongside its four – yes, four – other sensors. This whopper of a camera also allows you to shoot 8K video.

To fuel this beast, you'll find a 5000mAh battery cell, as well as 12GB or 16GB of RAM and 128GB or 512GB of internal storage.