Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra are now available to buy

The Samsung Galaxy S20 came out in much of the world a week ago – now, finally, it's made its way to our little island too, as Samsung has just released its 2020 Galaxy S smartphone series in the UK.

The phone range, announced in late February, consists of the base device, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, and the mighty, top-end Galaxy S20 Ultra, which comes packed with a plethora of impressive specs.

All three phones come with top-end display specs, and also cameras that will likely see them ranking highly on our list of the best camera phones. They've got plenty of other impressive specs too, including 5G connectivity (well, there's a 4G version of the base S20 too), top-end chipsets, and decent batteries.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus from last year, which was the top Samsung handset at the time, ended up topping our list of the best smartphones of the year, and it's very possible (or indeed likely) that one of the Samsung Galaxy S20 phones will do the same.

There's set to be lots of competition, with the iPhone 12, Xiaomi Mi 10 and OnePlus 8 squaring off to take that top spot, but those phones aren't out yet.

If the Samsung phones sound like something you're interested in, the one aspect that might change your mind is the price, as they're all pretty expensive handsets. The base S20 will cost £899, although you can knock off £100 if you only want the 4G version.

The S20 Plus will set you back £999, and the S20 Ultra is a princely £1,199 (that's for 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, but if you pay £200 extra you can bump that up to 16GB / 512GB).

So, sure, these might end up being some of the most costly phones of the year, but they will likely be some of the best too. So are they worth the outlay? That's up to you. You can buy the phones now from Samsung's website.