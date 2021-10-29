Fantastic Sennheiser headphones at cheapest ever price before Black Friday even starts

If you're looking for a pair of noise-cancelling headphones ahead of Black Friday, check out these fantastic Sennheiser headphones deals on the Momentum 3 Wireless and PXC 550-II Wireless.

Costing $399.95 at launch, the Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless are now just $248 in the US – that's the lowest price we've ever seen, and a brilliant saving of over $150.

In the UK, those headphones have dropped from £369 to £255, bringing them close to their lowest price. (Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for the best deals in your region.)

If you're looking for something even cheaper, the Sennheiser PXC 550-II have been slashed from $349.95 to just $159.95 in the US, cutting the price by over 50% and bringing them within $3 of their lowest price. You can also save on these cans in the UK, which have been reduced from £299 to £169, which is a saving of £130.

Today's best Sennheiser headphones deals (US)

Sennheiser Momentum 3 wireless noise-canceling headphones Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless: $399.95 $247.98 at Amazon

Save $151.97 - These Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless headphones come with a striking design, active noise cancellation, and fantastic audio quality. With Bluetooth 5 and smart pause functions, you're grabbing a pair of premium headphones, this early Black Friday deal sees the price slashed by over $150.

Sennheiser PXC 550-II Wireless Sennheiser PXC 550-II Wireless: $349.95 $159.95 at Amazon

Save $190 - With active noise cancellation, a 30-hour battery life, and great sound, these Sennheiser headphones are a great cheaper alternative to the Momentum 3 – especially with a $190 price cut. View Deal

Today's best Sennheiser headphones deals (UK)

Sennheiser Momentum 3 wireless noise-canceling headphones Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless: £369 £255 at Amazon

Save £113 - You can also save on these brilliant noise-cancelling headphones in the UK, where they're edging closer to their lowest ever price. With active noise cancellation, Bluetooth 5 connectivity, and an outstanding audio performance, these Sennheiser cans are a bargain.

Sennheiser PXC 550-II Wireless Sennheiser PXC 550-II Wireless: £299 £169 at Amazon

Save £130 - Need something a little cheaper? This is a great price for these noise-cancelling headphones, which boast a 30-hour battery life, excellent sound quality, and an understated design. View Deal

Which Sennheiser headphones are best for me?

Not sure which headphones are right for you? Well, both models sound great, but if you're looking for a real bargain, we'd recommend going for the PXC 550-II.

That's because they boast a sophisticated, well-balanced soundstage, understated looks, and a brilliant 30-hour battery life.

There’s still a lot to love about the Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless; they sound fantastic, sport a unique design, and are easily customizable thanks to an app. However, their 17-hour battery life means they don't live up to the PXC 550-II in terms of longevity (and they're more expensive).

While we'd normally recommend waiting until the Black Friday headphones deals start rolling in to buy a new pair of cans, these early deals prove that you can save a huge amount if you start looking in advance.

Sure, prices could drop even further, but we don't think these headphones will go much lower over Black Friday.

More Sennheiser headphones deals

Looking for more Sennheiser headphones deals? You'll find all the lowest prices from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.