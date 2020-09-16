PS5 Showcase live blog: we'll be reporting live on the PlayStation 5 event

The time has finally come for Sony to unveil the official PS5 price and release date - and, we have to say, it's about time.

While the company has been slowly drip-feeding us details on the PS5 specs, games, peripherals, and features, there's still some key information we don't know yet. For one, we don't know when the PS5 will launch outside of its confirmed "Holiday 2020" release window (although our money is on November).

But arguably, most importantly, we don't know how much the PlayStation 5 - or the PS5 Digital Edition - will cost at launch, or when pre-orders will open.

In addition, we still don't know what the PS5 games launch lineup will look like, nor have we had a look at the overhauled PlayStation interface.

Fortunately, we're expecting Sony to tie up most (if not all) of these loose ends in just a few hours, during its PS5 Showcase which kicks off at 9pm BST / 1pm PT / 4pm ET (September 17 at 6am AEST).

We'll be following along all the PS5 Showcase action live right here, including expert commentary and opinion.

Want to watch the stream alongside our live commentary, then check out our handy guide on how to watch the PlayStation 5 Showcase.

PS5 Showcase live blog

All times in Pacific Daylight Time (PDT)

7:30am - So what are we expecting from the PS5 Showcase today? Probably the most important information we're expecting from the PS5 Showcase is an official confirmation of the PS5 price and release date – as well as information on PS5 pre-orders.

We're predicting the PS5 to be around $499, with the PS5 Digital Edition potentially coming in at $399 – but, considering Sony has emphasized "value" over "price" when it comes to next-gen, that could be wishful thinking.

Microsoft has already laid its cards on the table, revealing the Xbox Series X price to be $499 / £449 / AU$749 (while the digital-only Xbox Series S comes in at $299 / £249 / AU$499). That could be tough for Sony to beat, especially with Microsoft's Xbox All Access programme offering the flagship console for monthly finance plan of $35 per month.

TechRadar's Senior Entertainment Editor, Samuel Roberts, says: "I think the base unit of the PS5 can afford to be slightly more expensive than the Xbox Series X, but my guess is we'll see an identical price on the PS5 – $499/£449, as not to break that $500 barrier. That's $100 more than the PS4, which is reasonable to me, but still less than the PS3's astronomical $599 launch price.

"I assume the all-digital version will come in $50-100 below that. To me, Sony has the edge on Microsoft simply through the sheer weight of its exclusives – Xbox has played its hand already, and most of its best-looking games (Fable, Avowed) seem like they're years away. Sony will have a new Spider-Man game in your home this holiday season. That's a powerful incentive to buy that Microsoft can't match, now that Halo Infinite has slipped to next year – and even if Sony does put its console above the $500 barrier, early adopters won't mind paying that.

"Long term, it might be a different story – we're in an economically uncertain time. But Sony is in an unprecedented place with the appeal of its exclusive software. The electronics giant worked out, during this past generation, that this is how you define your console's identity to players at a time when people are becoming more and more agnostic to how they enjoy games. In terms of game predictions, I expect new looks at every major exclusive revealed at the June Showcase event: Spider-Man, Horizon, Returnal, Gran Turismo 7. I'm also prepared to believe that there's enough smoke around these Silent Hill reboot rumors that there has to be fire this time. Let's see!"

7:00am - Hello and welcome to TechRadar's PS5 Showcase live blog! The time has finally come. It seemed like it never would. It became somewhat of an urban myth - the myth that one day Sony would reveal the PS5 price and release date. But it's actually (hopefully) happening.

After months of speculation, 'leaks', and rumors, Sony will be hosting the PS5 Showcase in just a few hours - where we're expecting the company to finally give us these key pieces of information - alongside updates on confirmed (and unconfirmed) PS5 games.

Luckily for you, here at TechRadar we'll be following the 40-minute showcase live, providing expert commentary and opinion. Make sure you check out our handy guide on how to watch the PlayStation 5 Showcase, so you can watch the stream alongside this live blog.

Alternatively, you can watch our special reaction stream where our US Computing Editor, Bill Thomas, Senior Computing Editor, Matt Hanson, and Video Producer, Matt Phillips will be reacting live to all the news as it happens. So much choice!