Prime Day camera deals 2020: the hottest deals on cameras, drones and action cams

Looking for some cracking Prime Day camera deals? There are dozens of impressive discounts on all kinds of photo and video devices right now as part of the Prime Day deals 2020. Whether you're looking for a DSLR, drone or action cam, we've rounded up all of the best offers in one handy place.

We've picked deals to suit a range of budgets and only focused on the ones that offer genuine value, whether that means dropping to their lowest ever prices or offering rare price cuts. The types of deals on offer depends on where you live, so we've rounded up the best Prime Day cameras deals for both the US and the UK – check them all out below.

Prime Day camera deals US

Canon EOS 80D with EF-S 18-55mm: $1,149 $899 at Amazon

This DSLR for hobbyist photographers now offers excellent value, thanks to a 22% Prime Day discount. It combines a 24MP APS-C sensor, which resolves lots of detail, with Canon's excellent Dual Pixel CMOS AF system, making it a fine all-rounder for shooting all kinds of subjects, from landscapes to portraits.View Deal

DJI Osmo Action camera: $245 $199.99 at Amazon

The DJI Osmo Action's dual screens are perfect for framing any kind of situation you'll find yourself in with this versatile camera. The RockSteady technology too will ensure your footage is shake-free even in the heat of the action.

Canon PowerShot G7X Mark III: $749 $599 at Amazon

Save $150 on one of the most versatile small-bodied cameras today at Amazon. With a fantastic in-built lens, great handling, build quality, and effective image stabilization, the PowerShot G7X is equally at home with photo and video. Considering the price, the features and its size, it's an easy recommendation for vloggers especially.

DJI Osmo Pocket camera: $498 $299.99 at Amazon

The DJI Osmo is a one-stop shop for silky smooth, streaming ready footage thanks to its in-built gimble an ability to shoot 4K video at 60 FPS. Right now it's going for its lowest ever price at Amazon, so don't miss this rare deal on an awesome modern action camera.

Panasonic Lumix GH4: $999.99 $679.99 at Amazon

A fantastic little camera for videographers, the Panasonic GH4 combines 4K video shooting (at 100Mbps), a weather-sealed body, and a 3-inch fully-articulated screen. At 30% off in this Prime Day deal, it's a great buy for vloggers or budding filmmakers, particularly as there is such a large range of Micro Four Thirds lenses available to help it grow with you.View Deal

DJI Mavic Mini drone with gimble combo: $499 $399 at Amazon

This DJI Mavic Mini is your ticket to get into the world of drones for less this week at Amazon. Weighing less than 250 grams and capable of up to 30 minutes of flight time on a single charge, the Mavic Mini is an awesome travel companion. This combo comes with an included 2.7K camera 3-Axis gimbal, ensuring you'll get only the smoothest, most stable footage.

Osmo Mobile 3 smartphone gimble: $119 $104.99 at Amazon

If you're an avid videographer that prefers to use your smartphone, look no further than this handle mobile gimble from Osmo. Compatible with a range of iOS and Android devices, all your footage will look great thanks to the Osmo's easy to use photo modes and 3-axis stabilizing gimble.



SanDisk Extreme Pro 512GB SDXC card: $158 $119.99 at Amazon

You're getting a great deal on this high-performance SDXC card from SanDisk. Supporting burst shooting speeds of 90MB/s and 4K video capture, the Extreme Pro will suit almost all users for all situations. It is thoroughly weather- and shock-proofed, comes with a lifetime guarantee, and will transfer files extremely quickly (170MB/s) from card to host device.View Deal

SanDisk Extreme Pro 1TB SDXC card: $399 $280 at Amazon

You're saving 30% on this massive SDXC card. It's an impressive card, with 150MB/s transfer speeds and 90MB/s shooting speeds, for high-quality burst shots. SanDisk's cards are tough cookies too, and are temperature, shock, X-ray, and magnet proof, so they're perfect for photography in all conditions. There's even a lifetime warranty to temper that eye-watering price.View Deal

Prime Day camera deals UK

Canon EOS 2000D with EF-S 18-55mm kit lens: £469.99 £349 at Amazon

A great price for this beginner-friendly DSLR, the Canon EOS 2000D is a top buy for anyone who's looking to step up from smartphone snapping. The 2000D combines a tried-and-tested 24.1MP sensor with intuitive controls and an excellent battery life, and this bundle also includes the reliable EF-S 18-55mm kit lens. View Deal

Fujifilm X-T200 with XC15-45mm lens: £749 £549 at Amazon

This beginner-friendly mirrorless camera has hit its lowest price for Amazon Prime Day in this XC15-45mm kit lens bundle. The X-T200 combines excellent image quality from its 24.2MP sensor with a sharp 3.5-inch rear touchscreen and an attractive retro design. This deal is for the Silver version, but you can also get its Dark Silver and Champagne Gold versions for the same price.View Deal

Polaroid OneStep 2 Stranger Things Edition: £109 £89.99 at Amazon

Know a big fan of the Netflix smash Stranger Things? This special edition of Polaroid's instant camera could be the perfect gift, particularly as it's 25% off for Prime Day. One of the more fun instant cameras around, the OneStep 2 is compatible with Polaroid's classic i-Type film, which is even available in a special Strange Things edition. In a knowing nod the TV show, the camera's branding is even upside down.View Deal

Apeman A100: £99.99 £73.22 at Amazon

This is the lowest ever price for our favorite budget action camera. The A100 shoots impressive 4K/50p video, 20MP stills and is waterproof up to 40m with its included case. You won't find a better value action cam during the Prime Day sales.View Deal

Fujifilm X-A7 with XC15-45mm lens: £699 £449 at Amazon

A brilliant entry-level camera, the Fujifilm X-A7 is available with its kit lens for its lowest ever price during Prime Day. This deal saves you a massive 36% on this bundle's usual price, making it a great buy for anyone who's looking to take a step up from smartphone photography. The X-A7 combines superb autofocus, excellent image quality and a large, sharp LCD display. View Deal

Polaroid Lab: £119.99 £96.51 at Amazon

Fancy turning your existing smartphone snaps into Polaroid prints? The Lab is a charming way to do it, and it's now 20% off for a limited time during Prime Day. Unlike other instant printers, the Lab takes a photo of your existing snap and uses real film photochemistry to turn it into an authentic Polaroid. The results are charming and unique, and there are even fun augmented reality features that let you tag video messages to your prints. View Deal

