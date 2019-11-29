£40 Amazon gift card? Thank you TalkTalk for this Black Friday broadband deal

There's plenty of offers flying around, crazy discounts and sales signs everywhere, which must mean only one thing..... Black Friday is here and sales season galore is upon us.

And if you've been looking for your ideal broadband deal or your broadband contract is about to expire, you've come to the right place!

TalkTalk is no stranger to freebies or to the title of holding the best broadband Black Friday deal. Despite its distinguished broadband reputation TalkTalk just won't slow down...it's now offering broadband for £18 a month and a £40 Amazon.co.uk gift card.

Not bothered about Amazon? Then you also get the opportunity to choose an Argos or Tesco gift card instead. And if that still doesn't do it for you, then you can opt for a pre-paid Mastercard worth £40 that can be spent anywhere you like in-store or online.

But wait, here's the kicker - TalkTalk guarantees no price increases throughout the entire contract, so no pesky surprise surges will occur. If you like the sound of this Black Friday broadband deal you'll have to move fast as it ends on Thursday, December 5.

TalkTalk's great value cheap broadband deal:

TalkTalk Fast Broadband | 12 months | Avg speeds 11Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £17.95pm | £40 Amazon gift card

Of course with a deal this incredible we can't expect the speeds to be superfast - but under £18 a month for broadband is ridiculously good. Along with the cheap bills, TalkTalk charges nothing upfront and guarantees your costs will remain the same throughout the contract, and let us not forget the very handy £40 to spend at Amazon, Argos, Tesco and beyond.

What other broadband deals are there?

If your mind is firmly set on getting cheap broadband deals, you can go even cheaper than this. Onestream is currently offering the cheapest broadband deal in the UK right now for £13.99 a month.

However, if freebies is more your thing - it might be worth bearing in mind that Vodafone is offering a free Google Nest Hub Max with its deal on Superfast 1 Broadband.

And if these deals don't do it for you, why not check out our best Black Friday broadband deals guide - where we have rounded up the creme de la creme of broadband deals.