WIN! A 256GB USB flash drive

One of our favourite bits of kit at the moment is a USB stick from Kingston Technology. Yes, you read that correctly. A USB STICK!

Why?

Simply because Kingston's latest USB flash drive holds a whopping 256GB of data – so it pretty much allows you to take as many movies, MP3s and other gubbins on the road with you as you want, seeing as it holds more data than most people's laptops.

And unlike your laptop, Kingston Technology's DataTraveler 300 fits snugly in your pocket, to boot.

TechRadar has put the DataTraveler through its paces and we can confirm that the transfer rates are zippy enough and the option to password protect certain sensitive files or data is also pretty handy.

If you work with large amounts of data on a daily basis, then the DataTraveler really will make your life a lot easier. It is also ideal if you want to bump up the hard-drive capacity of your netbook, holding up to 365 CDs worth of data.

What more could you want? Windows Readyboost compatibility? A five-year warranty and 24/7 Tech Support? You got it.

