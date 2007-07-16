Ministry of Sound drops iPod shuffle beater

It looks like Ministry of Sound (MoS) is trying to pitch its latest MP3 player against the iconic Apple iPod shuffle - and it's a battle that MoS could win.

For the slimline Ministry of Sound MOSMP085 is available with either 1GB or 2GB of storage, plus a 2-inch colour display, built-in speaker and voice recorder. The MOSMP085 is compatible with MP3, WAV, WMA and Windows Media DRM10 audio tracks, as well as JPEG photo files.

The player also comes pre-loaded with five Ministry of Sound tracks, plus the option to download another two from www.ministryofsound.com if dance music is your bag. And if it's not why are you even considering an MoS player in the first place?

The Ministry of Sound MOSMP085 is available now from £59.