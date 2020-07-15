Plusnet's broadband deals now cost just £13.83 per month - the UK's lowest price

Who needs fancy TV add-ons, free gifts or clever advanced routers with complicated names. If the number 1 factor for you when it comes to broadband deals is the price, then Plusnet is the perfect choice.

Right now, Plusnet has the UK's lowest price for internet at just £17.99 a month, coming in under all of the other big name providers out there. And to add to the affordability, Plusnet is currently throwing in a £50 Mastercard on top.

That leaves you effectively paying just £13.83 a month which is far below any other provider for price. And if the speeds are too slow, Plusnet has fibre broadband deals covered too with the cheapest price in that field.

You can find out more about these Plusnet broadband deals below:

Broadband and TV deals: go all out on your next internet plan

Plusnet broadband deals: see these offers in full

Plusnet Unlimited Broadband | 12 months | 10Mb average speed | Free calls to Plusnet customers | £17.99 per month | FREE activation | £50 reward card

The current cheapest price for internet in the UK, Plusnet is the perfect choice for those on a budget. While it starts off at a market-leading price of £17.99, it gets even better thanks to a £50 Mastercard Plusnet is including. That effectively brings your costs down to £13.82 a month.View Deal

Upgrade to Plusnet's fibre broadband deal:

Plusnet Unlimited Fibre Broadband | 18 months | 36Mb average speed | Free calls to Plusnet customers | £22.99 per month | FREE activation | £75 reward card

For some, the above speeds just aren't going to cut it, that's where Plusnet's fibre plan comes in. It costs an increased £22.99 a month but does reward you with speeds averaging 36Mb - perfect for larger households. And like the above plan, Plunset is throwing in a Mastercard, valued at £75.View Deal